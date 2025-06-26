Democrat Senate parliamentarian blows up Trump’s megabill

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 26, 2025

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a Democrat appointed by Harry Reid in 2012, struck down several key components of President Donald Trump’s megabill, including defunding Medicaid for illegal aliens and defunding “gender-affirming care” under Medicaid and CHIP.

Other key parts of Trump’s bill that MacDonough removed are:

• The federal government defunding sanctuary cities

• Defunding the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (DOGE targeted this agency)

• The EPA’s effort to roll back electric vehicle mandates

• A proposal to restrict federal courts from issuing nationwide injunctions

Senate Republicans had hoped for an initial vote on the bill on Friday.

Republicans remain optimistic they will be able to get modified language into the bill, Politico reported on Thursday. The revised language will still have to be blessed by the parliamentarian as complying with the chamber’s rules.

“We knew that it was going to be an interesting conversation and we didn’t know for sure how she was going to come down on it. But there are things that we can do, there are other ways of getting to that same outcome,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said on Thursday morning, adding that Republicans might not ultimately get “everything that we want” on the provider tax but will hopefully be able to salvage “most of the reforms.”

Some Republicans are calling for Senate leadership to overrule MacDonough: “The Senate Parliamentarian is not elected. She is not accountable to the American people,” Florida Republican Rep. Greg Steube posted on X. “Yet she holds veto power over legislation supported by millions of voters.”

Politico reported that Thune has repeatedly shot down that idea, and reiterated Thursday morning that Republicans wouldn’t overrule MacDonough.

Democrats took a victory lap around the Swamp after the moves by MacDonough.

“Democrats fought and won, striking healthcare cuts from this bill that would hurt Americans walking on an economic tightrope,” said Oregon Democrat Sen. Ron Wyden.

Senate Republicans could also fire MacDonough and replace her with another parliamentarian with a simple majority vote. Given the Senate has 53 Republicans, they can afford to lose three, provided Vice President JD Vance is available to break the tie.

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville is calling for the GOP to take this exact step.

The WOKE Senate Parliamentarian, who was appointed by Harry Reid and advised Al Gore, just STRUCK DOWN a provision BANNING illegals from stealing Medicaid from American citizens. This is a perfect example of why Americans hate THE SWAMP. Unelected bureaucrats think they know… — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) June 26, 2025

