Democrat puppet president syndrome: Harris accepts nomination with no press conferences or policy details

The “testosterone-laden” Republican National Convention (RNC), as one CNN talking head put it, gave way to the convention of girly men and ghosts behind the curtain that was the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC).

Kamala Harris accepted the Democrats’ presidential nomination on Thursday without gaining one primary vote, without sitting for one interview, without holding one press conference, and without providing many policy details since joining the race on July 21.

Consider: Americans who never knew who was running the country during the Biden era have been well-trained to abandon their remaining critical faculties during the Harris-Walz administration.

Is that the grand strategy?

As New Hampshire Democrat Rep. Ann McLane Kuster told Politico, Harris “doesn’t need to negotiate against herself. We’ve got the biggest possible tent right now. I don’t think there’s a real strong reason for her to try to weed out any points of view right now.”

Though she has given the media zero access, Harris nonetheless has received more positive (84 percent) coverage than any other major party nominee, a Media Research Center study found.

Coverage of former President Donald Trump has been almost entirely negative (89 percent). In turn, 70 percent of registered Democrats and independents who voted for Biden in 2020 are mostly in the dark about many of Harris’s controversial and radical positions, a recent Media Research Center poll shows.

Breitbart political reporter Wendell Husebo observed that the Harris team is following the playbook of the 2020 Joe Biden “basement strategy” which is “to avoid public scrutiny, which counters the multitude of exchanges the media typically conduct when presidential candidates enter races.”

The Harris strategy, Husebo continued, “underscores the Democrats’ perceived worry about their candidate’s likability and ability to speak off the cuff about policies without delivering a devastating gaffe.”

Examples:

KAMALA HARRIS: “The strength of our nation has always been that…we are guided by what we see that can be unburdened by what has been.” pic.twitter.com/ofikQ3YHde — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 25, 2022

Kamala Harris: “The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time … and there’s such great significance to the passage of time…” pic.twitter.com/0yjBdfzFwm — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 21, 2022

Husebo added: “Speaking about policies to fix crime, inflation, and border security would undermine the Biden-Harris administration’s claim of having solved those key issues. However, Harris must tout the administration’s policy successes to validate her record and candidacy.”

Trump posted on Truth Social:

At the Democrat Convention, they said, “We’ve got 70 days to act right…After 70 days, we can go back to acting crazy!” What they mean is that they want to get Elected, and then destroy our Country with Radical Left, Marxist/Socialist Policies. We can’t let this happen and, if it does, we won’t have a Country any longer. The U.S.A. will be reduced to ashes. MAGA2024!

Meanwhile, CNN’s Dana Bash unwittingly perhaps spoke out loud about the kind of men the DNC has put in the spotlight this week:

“They are doing so in trying to put forward male figures — Tim Walz being one of them, Doug Emhoff last night, who can speak to men out there who might not be the sort of testosterone-laden… ya know, gun-toting kind of guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan, and the kind of players that came out of the RNC,” said Bash.

Bash attempted to edit her spin by making it seem like real masculinity is empowering a woman president.

“In addition, understand that it’s okay in 2024 to be a man comfortable in his own skin who supports a woman,” Bash added. “And that’s something they’re really trying to work on with male voters beyond the base.”

LOL! CNN admits Democrat men aren’t exactly the manly type. pic.twitter.com/mRGQ97GBWh — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 22, 2024

Girly men refresher:

