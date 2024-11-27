Democrat megadonor: Kamala is ‘disqualified forever’, ‘can’t be trusted with money’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 27, 2024 Real World News



Kamala Harris “has no future” in politics, a Democrat megadonor said.

After watching the 2024 Democrat presidential candidate flame out in spectacular fashion while burning through $1.5 billion in campaign cash in just 15 weeks, longtime Democrat Party donor and attorney John Morgan said Harris’s mismanaging of funds and failure to demonstrate leadership renders her “disqualified forever.”

In an interview with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation on Tuesday, Morgan compared the Harris-Walz campaign to “Mad Max,” where “everybody’s got the keys to the candy store.”

Morgan said of Harris: “If you can’t run a campaign, you can’t run America. I don’t think she has a political future,” adding that the Democrat who replaced Joe Biden on the ticket “can’t be trusted with the money.”

Examples of Harris campaign expenditures that left many donors dumbfounded:

• $15 million in ‘event productions,’ including concerts.

• $900,000 spent to project Harris’s image on the Sphere in Las Vegas, a display of “ego” and “crazy commissions.”

• $2.6 million on private jets in just two weeks towards the end of the campaign.

• Six figures on a ‘replica podcast set.’

• Total private air travel costs of at least $12 million.

“It’s terrible,” Morgan said, explaining that a loss of trust within the party leads to chaos, as seen with former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, who “squandered” donor money and left the Democrat Party in disarray.

Morgan also noted that influential figures like former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama were reluctant to support Harris, with Pelosi reportedly expressing doubts about her nomination. He then claimed Biden chose Harris as a political maneuver, stating, “I think it was to say F-U to Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama.”

Who thought this was a good idea? Who is this for? What is this for? What is she even saying? Once again, I will reiterate that we are ruled by imbeciles. https://t.co/w7RiSW5ISp — Tyler Austin Harper (@Tyler_A_Harper) November 27, 2024

