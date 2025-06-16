A Letter To Our Readers

June 16, 2025 Real World News



Who or what is informing public opinion and educating our children?

Newspapers and teachers have been displaced by a gigantic online blob described by parallel economy entrepreneur Larry Ward as a “synthetic entity” — Artificial Intelligence (AI) without moral constraints.

Let’s call it “The Beast” for lack of a better term. What is it, where did it come from and how are we going to tame it?

Some senior WorldTribune.com editors and correspondents in the Free Press Media Group are veterans of twentieth century battles with biased liberal media. Those who survived have joined younger colleagues in defying today’s totalitarian social and corporate media that created The Beast.

By not complying and “going along to get along,” we have paid a steep price especially since 2022.

In earlier years, our reports reached millions daily, worldwide and we were able to pay the talent for quality work and expand our network of “real news” professionals.

Then the hammer came down.

Silicon Valley tyrants and their Godless algorithms — in league with governments — have stolen our audiences and blocked the reach and sharing of our editorial content on social media. They have stopped delivery of our emailed alerts and marked our content as “harmful.”

Perhaps we could survive the storm with the help of a major funding source or foundation like other “alternative” news platforms. But we treasure the freedom to present our readers a “Window on the Real World.”

Had we been subsidized by large financial interests, we would have been urged to go easy on the stories readers valued most in 2020. Instead, many of us are making personal financial sacrifices in order to maintain operations.

We have written “cease and desist” letters to those Silicon Valley monoliths and will take legal action when possible (“Brother can you spare $100,000?). But should we prevail, that will not be enough.

Big Tech has become a multinational monster that has perverted the data sets feeding Google Search and the AI false god that threatens to brainwash and dominate future generations.

We are not appealing for your help. Rather we’re urging you to recognize that you have a problem and more importantly that you can be the solution.

The Free Press Media group has published a unique News Service since 2019 called Free Press International. In the twentieth century UPI and AP helped newspapers fill gaps between advertising with news their reporters did not cover.

The FPI News Service, which makes good use of WorldTribune.com reports, analyses and commentary, is an excellent resource for citizen journalists who realize that friends, families and communities need credible and verified content from parts of the information spectrum ignored by legacy media.

FPI subscribers will receive a complimentary subscription to the premier intelligence service, Geostrategy-Direct.com.

Skeptical? The news business has been my life for half a century. Hear me out.

What I have learned the hard way is not good news for my colleagues in the news business: As I told a media panel at a Parallel Economy conference recently, “The media is dead.”

My former friend Matt Drudge correctly prophesied this development in his epic speech at the National Press Club on June 2, 1998:

“We have entered an era vibrating with the din of small voices. Every citizen can be a reporter, can take on the powers that be.”

Before going over to the “dark side” (in the view of many), DrudgeReport ended up being far more influential than the major new platforms it linked to.

In my travels and in daily conversations, I have learned that many Americans blessed with discernment and common sense are on the same wavelength generally with information and perspectives that did not come from “Mainstream Media.”

But the documented shift in public opinion this year, both in America and worldwide, is not enough. The forces feeding AI and politicizing all aspects of modern life are as unstoppable as they are evil.

It’s my problem. And it is your problem.

Let’s join forces. Subscribe to the FPI News Service and use it as you wish (in line with our guidelines) to complete and correct the record for those in your communities and orbits.

Our descendants will be grateful.

Sincerely,

Robert Morton, Free Press Media Group