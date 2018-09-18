‘Deep State’ at State: Socialist bureaucrat caught pushing ‘resistance’ at taxpayer expense

by WorldTribune Staff, September 18, 2018

A State Department employee says he is part of the Trump resistance movement, carries out activism for a socialist group while at work and doesn’t fear any reprisals because “it’s impossible to fire federal employees,” according to a new undercover video released by Project Veritas.

Project Veritas, in a press release, said the video is “the first installment in an undercover video investigation series unmasking the “deep state”. Part I features a State Department employee, Stuart Karaffa, engaged in radical socialist political activity on the taxpayer’s dime, while advocating for resistance to official government policies.”

Karaffa’s attitude towards the Trump administration’s official policies “appears to conflict with his duty to be impartial as a State Department employee,” Project Veritas said.

At one point in the video, Karaffa says: “Resist everything… Every level. F**k sh*t up.”

Project Veritas President James O’Keefe said, “Make no mistake. This guy is a radical.”

Karaffa is a management and program analyst with the Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations.

Karaffa, who is also a ranking member of the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America (Metro DC DSA), told an undercover Project Veritas journalist that he performs DSA activism while at work for the State Department.

“… I’m careful about it. I don’t leave a paper trail, like I leave emails, and like any press s**t that comes up I leave that until after 5:30. But as soon as 5:31 hits, got my like draft messages ready to send out.”

Karaffa does not seem to be concerned about disciplinary action from the State Department: “I have nothing to lose. It’s impossible to fire federal employees.” When asked if his supervisor knows about his activism, Karaffa said that “nobody knows” about it.

Project Veritas noted that some government employees are required to regularly submit disclosure forms to help management identify any potential conflicts of interest that may interfere with job responsibilities. Despite disclosing his political activities and officer positions on his financial disclosure form, Karaffa alleges that:

“… somebody just rubber stamps [the form] and it goes forward… I don’t know if [the ethics officer is] all there. He’s so checked out…”

O’Keefe said: “We’ve heard a lot about the ‘Deep State’; holdovers from the previous administration resisting change or nameless and faceless bureaucrats slowing things down or leaking secrets in an effort to undermine this administration. What is truly striking is their boldness, they are not afraid. They are even boastful about a warped reality, where they won’t get caught and can’t get fired even if they did.”

Watch the video here:

