Decision desk: GOP retains control of U.S. House

Republicans will retain control of the House of Representatives, according to Decision Desk HQ.

As of Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. EST, Republicans had 219 seats and Democrats 210. Republicans lead in two other races which could take their total to 221.

With the GOP controlling the White House, House, and Senate, it is the sixth time in 90 years Democrats have essentially no power in federal government.

Key races saw Republicans defeating several vulnerable Democratic incumbents. Pennsylvania state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie unseated Democrat Rep. Susan Wild, while businessman Rob Bresnahan defeated Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Matt Cartwright.

House and Senate Republicans have been coordinating on legislative plans they can send to President Donald Trump in the first 100 days of total Republican control, including extending the tax cuts passed in Trump’s first term, boosting border wall funding, repealing climate initiatives, and promoting school choice.

