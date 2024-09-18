Debauchery: Yet another Marxist tactic championed by Kamala Harris and George Soros

Special to WorldTribune.com, September 18, 2024

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer @Schaeff55

As this column has documented over the past couple of months, installed Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris has an extensive Marxist family background and regularly spouts communist verbiage about “equality” in support of the internationalist tyranny of the 21st Century, globalism.

The “migrant” crisis in the West is but one example. The wholesale movement of peoples into and out of their homelands was a staple of the Stalinist terror that befell Russia and her eastern European neighbors in the 1930s and 1940s.

Another hallmark Bolshevik tactic is debauchery. Morally weakening the mass population you are trying to subjugate has been historically proven to be a highly effective tactic. The promotion of depravity in American media, entertainment, education, politics and any and all credentialed fields you can think of is no coincidence.

As socialist website Left Voice freely acknowledges, the bizarre transgender movement is not a new phenomenon in communist revolutionary circles. It was utilized in the 1920s in World War One-shattered Germany as a weapon to help usher in a hoped-for new red order:

In the 1920s, a villa in Tiergarten sat on the banks of the Spree…. It was home to Magnus Hirschfeld, the gay Jewish doctor who facilitated the world’s first gender-affirming surgeries.

In the same building, communist leaders held secret meetings with anti-colonial guerrilla fighters. This was The Institute for Sexual Science, like something out of a Fox News fever dream.

Nice dig at conservative paranoia there. Oh, wait a minute. It’s all true:

Hirschfeld himself was a Social Democrat, but in the words of Babette Gross, he “had a heart for communists.” Gross had moved into Hirschfeld’s building in 1926 together with her partner, Willi Münzenberg. He was the Communist Party’s larger-than-life propaganda chief, known as the “Red Millionaire” for running one of the biggest media empires in Weimar Germany….

Hirschfeld never joined the Communists…. But at least one researcher at the institute was a commie: Richard Linsert, besides publishing about male prostitution, took on leading roles in the Communist Party’s paramilitary wing, the Red Front Fighters League, as well its spy service, the Antimilitarist Apparatus.

And here comes the moment of honesty:

The villa in Tiergarten is a reminder of how intertwined these two liberation movements were and still are. Communists of the 1920s were not just the avant garde in politics, but also painting, music and sexuality.

This is the foul legacy bequeathed to notorious nation-destroying globalist billionaire George Soros, prominent champion of transgenderism. This is why the Biden administration Harris is a part of has closely associated with transgenderism to an unfathomable degree:

🚨 Biden Faces Backlash on Twitter after Trans Activist goes Topless at White House Pride Event pic.twitter.com/NhLHcQKuGd — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 13, 2023

2024 is a presidential year, and Soros golden girl Harris has somehow been maneuvered into being one of only two major party candidates in the United States. So now is the time to tamp down her radicalism on this and other aspects of the debauchery agenda designed to rot America from within.

Democrats don’t want you to know about Harris’s and the Biden administration’s ardent support for the mutilation of children:

In Pennsylvania, 97 underage girls had their breasts removed, 14 underage girls underwent hysterectomies, and countless young boys had genital amputations using YOUR money. Kamala Harris supports these taxpayer-funded sex change operations. pic.twitter.com/etOHHKEpeX — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) September 16, 2024

Or that she has long publicly supported legalizing “sex work.”

The New York Post noted Sept. 17:

Here’s one flip-flop Kamala Harris hasn’t made – yet.

The vice president and Democratic nominee has expressed support for decriminalizing prostitution, both as a senator from California and as San Francisco district attorney.

But with the 59-year-old up for the highest office in the land, the campaign has refused to say whether that stance holds.

Her last public remarks on the topic apparently came five years ago as she was gearing up for a 2020 White House run that proved an epic flop:

Harris last commented on whether she thinks “sex work” should be legal for consenting adults back in 2019, during her failed run for the White House.

“I think so, I do,” Harris told the Root in an interview at the time.

As WorldTribune.com has reported, legalizing prostitution is a core part of the Soros action agenda.

Then there is the moral barbarity of late-term abortion. Democrats want you to believe for the next few weeks that it’s a non-existent issue. Yet, according to one of their own official party publications, Kamala Harris strongly backs the “right” to kill a 9-month-old baby in the womb in the Marxist-rhetoric name of “reproductive freedom.”

In 2019, while she was running for the 2020 Democrat nomination, Harris went out of her way to travel to Virginia to campaign for state legislator Kathy Tran. Tran had gained national infamy for introducing a bill that would allow abortion up to the moment of birth:

On Sunday @KamalaHarris will campaign for Virginia Democrat @KathyKLTran, who proposed the sick law that would allow a healthy baby to be aborted at birth. Watch Tran admit it! pic.twitter.com/40rmT06lLS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2019

Here are photos of Harris rallying for Tran:

KAMALA at her second packed canvass launch for Virginia Delegate candidates today, this one with @KathyKLTran. Working hard to flip the Virginia House blue and build a strong Dem majority. Election is November 5. pic.twitter.com/LaWVh1AGVS — Ian Sams (@IanSams) October 27, 2019

Make no mistake, Harris knew exactly who and what she was supporting with this special trip.

“The Blue View is the online newsletter of the Fairfax County Democratic Committee,” the about section on its website reads.

In other words, this is an official Democrat publication.

Here’s what The Blue View wrote about Harris’s appearance:

Speaking of Del. Tran, she said, “Recognize her story and who she is. She’s had more determination, more courage – and she’s one of the strongest leaders we have.” Harris praised Tran for the “huge fights” she’s undertaken, particularly for the women of Virginia.

Harris was likely referring to Tran’s work to loosen restrictions on late term abortions last session.

The Daily Signal relates facts about Kamala Harris and late-term abortions that you won’t get watching ABC, CBS, NBC or CNN.

How many Americans realize this?

Fact #2: Late-term abortions are elective more often than people realize.

Study after study show that women getting late-term abortions largely do so for the same reasons as women who get abortions before viability. Even the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute acknowledges that “most women seeking later terminations are not doing so for reasons of fetal anomaly or life endangerment.”

In an Atlantic magazine profile, an abortionist in Colorado who “specializes” in late-term abortion discussed performing sex-selection abortions and said at least half his abortions are on babies who were perfectly healthy.

Or that Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz support this?

As a senator, Harris voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would have required that babies who survive an abortion receive the same medical care that would be provided to a “wanted” baby.

Walz signed legislation allowing elective abortion at any stage of pregnancy in Minnesota and gutted the state’s born-alive protections. Just a few years ago, five babies were born alive in Minnesota and left to die. How many more will suffer the same fate?

Yes, a Culture of Death is running amok in modern, uber-materialist hedonistic America. But it didn’t just happen. There is also a designed playbook of debauchery that has been unleashed like a Pandora’s Box upon those whom a deeply corrupt internationalist elite wishes to enslave.

A people that would allow its babies to be slaughtered, its children to be mutilated and women sacrificed to the soul-destroying trauma of sex trafficking, all in the name of “freedom,” deserves to lose its liberty.

Those who are poised to take away that liberty realize this all too well.

