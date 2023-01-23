‘Deadly nightmare’: Terrorists, pedophiles among huge surge of migrants at U.S. border

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 23, 2023

Thus far in Fiscal Year 2023, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports that 38 individuals on the U.S. terrorist watch list have been caught attempting to cross the southern border. Since October, 38 sex offenders, most of them pedophiles, were arrested while trying to cross the border.

How many terrorists and pedophiles have made it across the border undetected? It is highly likely that some have considering there have been 1.2 million known “gotaways” (and many, many more unknown) who have managed to evade border authorities and make it into the country on Joe Biden’s watch.

In Fiscal Year 2022, 98 individuals on the terror watch list were caught attempting to enter the U.S. via the southern border. On Joe Biden’s watch, 151 individuals on the terror watch list were caught on the border. In President Donald Trump’s entire four years in office, the number was 11.

Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio, Texas sector reported that 10 sex offenders were arrested attempting to cross the border this month. A majority of these men are pedophiles who have been convicted of sex crimes against children.

December broke all records for illegal immigration with 251,000 official border crossings, 75,000 known gotaways, and at least as many unknown gotaways.

“We are in the third year of this deadly nightmare. It is long, long past time to make a principled stand that compels the attention of the D.C. political & press machine in a way none can avoid. The alternative is the eradication of our sovereignty & destruction of our cities,” Trump White House senior adviser Stephen Miller tweeted.

Border Patrol agents have apprehended 4.2 million migrants during Team Biden’s first 23 months in office. The five Texas-based Border Patrol sectors account for more than 60 percent of all migrant apprehensions by Border Patrol agents.

Earlier this month, Texas Republican Rep. Pat Fallon filed articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas because of his failure to enforce federal border security and immigration law.

“Since day one, Secretary Mayorkas’ policies have undermined law enforcement activities at our southern border,” Fallon said in a statement on Fox News. “From perjuring himself before Congress about maintaining operational control of the border to the infamous ‘whip-gate’ slander against our border patrol agents, Secretary Mayorkas has proven time and time again that he is unfit to lead the Department of Homeland Security.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish