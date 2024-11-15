De-woking the brass: Trump reportedly weighs ‘warrior board’ of retired officers

by WorldTribune Staff, November 15, 2024 Real World News



President-elect Donald Trump is considering the removal of entrenched woke military leaders via an executive order, reports say.

The executive order would establish a “warrior board” of retired senior military personnel with the power to review three- and four-star officers and to recommend removals of any deemed unfit for leadership, the Wall Street Journal reported on Nov. 12.

Trump said major reforms are needed in the military, particularly in the wake of the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Trump has slammed military leaders for prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) over military preparedness.

As commander in chief, Trump will have the ability to fire any officer at will. The proposed “warrior board” would be tasked with assessing “leadership capability, strategic readiness, and commitment to military excellence” and issue recommendations for removal of top officers.

Those deemed unfit would be retired within 30 days.

Pete Hegseth, Trump’s choice for Secretary of Defense, would likely play a role in implementing the board’s conclusion. Hegseth has also been an outspoken critic of Pentagon leaders who prioritize “woke” policies.

On Wednesday, government watchdog group Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit against West Point after the Army officers academy sought to “disguise” its DEI program by renaming it.

This summer, West Point rebranded its DEI office to “Office of Engagement and Retention.”

When compared, there is little other change in the programs other than the shift to a less transparent name, according to Judicial Watch.

“It seems games are afoot at West Point to disguise its radical DEI agenda,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.

Judicial Watch has pushed legal cases against DEI and related programs at West Point, the U.S. Naval Academy, and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Earlier this year, the watchdog group sued the Defense Department for records regarding the deletion of the words “Duty, Honor, Country” from West Point’s mission statement.

The concept of a warrior board has historical precedent. In 1940, Gen. George C. Marshall created a “plucking board” led by retired officers to review files of serving senior officers and “remove from line promotion any officer for reasons deemed good and sufficient.”

A source cited by the Wall Street Journal indicated that Trump’s team aims to see major reforms within the Defense Department.

“It’s gotten way too big,” the source said. “Trump also expects that many of the generals, the three- and four-star generals that have been underperforming will basically be retired.”

Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt noted: “The American people re-elected President Trump by a resounding margin giving him a mandate to implement the promises he made on the campaign trail. He will deliver.”

