Days after conviction, massive UFC crowd in New Jersey gives Trump thunderous ovation

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 2, 2024

Two days after his conviction in a Manhattan court, former President Donald Trump on Saturday arrived at the UFC 302 mixed martial arts event in Newark, New Jersey to a thunderous ovation from the massive crowd on hand.

Here are the highlights:

Here is Donald Trump walking out to watch UFC 302 at Prudential Center. pic.twitter.com/hL57HBpTff — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) June 2, 2024

Joe Rogan on commentary during Donald Trump’s entrance at #ufc302 in New Jersey 🔥 “The round of applause he’s getting right now is pretty staggering”pic.twitter.com/x3XiMAyL89 — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) June 2, 2024

Great moment from the UFC ring last night. Sean Strickland dominates the fight, then he immediately leaves the ring to take a selfie with President Trump.pic.twitter.com/REJOOE6eG0 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 2, 2024

UFC fighter Kevin Holland won and immediately went over and shook President Trump’s hand 🔥 I love this stuff. pic.twitter.com/JPpzC6Zl0S — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 2, 2024

Moments after Donald Trump takes his seat at tonight’s UFC fight in Newark, the audience breaks out into a spontaneous “Fuck Joe Biden” chant. pic.twitter.com/8Op4hx7pUz — Shawn McCreesh (@ShawnMcCreesh) June 2, 2024

