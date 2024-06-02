Days after conviction, massive UFC crowd in New Jersey gives Trump thunderous ovation

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 2, 2024
Two days after his conviction in a Manhattan court, former President Donald Trump on Saturday arrived at the UFC 302 mixed martial arts event in Newark, New Jersey to a thunderous ovation from the massive crowd on hand.
Here are the highlights:
Here is Donald Trump walking out to watch UFC 302 at Prudential Center. pic.twitter.com/hL57HBpTff
— Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) June 2, 2024
Joe Rogan on commentary during Donald Trump’s entrance at #ufc302 in New Jersey 🔥
“The round of applause he’s getting right now is pretty staggering”pic.twitter.com/x3XiMAyL89
— Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) June 2, 2024
Great moment from the UFC ring last night.
Sean Strickland dominates the fight, then he immediately leaves the ring to take a selfie with President Trump.pic.twitter.com/REJOOE6eG0
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 2, 2024
UFC fighter Kevin Holland won and immediately went over and shook President Trump’s hand 🔥
I love this stuff. pic.twitter.com/JPpzC6Zl0S
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 2, 2024
Moments after Donald Trump takes his seat at tonight’s UFC fight in Newark, the audience breaks out into a spontaneous “Fuck Joe Biden” chant. pic.twitter.com/8Op4hx7pUz
— Shawn McCreesh (@ShawnMcCreesh) June 2, 2024