Days after conviction, massive UFC crowd in New Jersey gives Trump thunderous ovation

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 2, 2024

Two days after his conviction in a Manhattan court, former President Donald Trump on Saturday arrived at the UFC 302 mixed martial arts event in Newark, New Jersey to a thunderous ovation from the massive crowd on hand.

Here are the highlights:

