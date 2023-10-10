Day 4: Israel, Hamas at war; ‘Full offense’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 10, 2023

Israel’s military on Tuesday said that it launched airstrikes on 1,300 sites in Gaza as it prepares to launch a ground operation aimed at eliminating the Hamas terror threat.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel is moving to a “full offense” against the Gaza Strip.

“I have released all the restraints, we have [regained] control of the area, and we are moving to a full offense,” Gallant said to troops on the Gaza border.

“You will have the ability to change the reality here. You have seen the prices [being paid], and you will get to see the change. Hamas wanted a change in Gaza, it will change 180 degrees from what it thought. They will regret this moment, Gaza will never return to what it was.”

The latest:

• Israeli officials said Tuesday that the country’s death toll has surpassed 1,000 from the terrorist attacks by Hamas that began Saturday. More than 3,400 people were wounded in the attacks.

• Israeli officials have said that Hamas and other militant groups are holding more than 150 soldiers and civilians hostage.

• Israeli soldiers said Hamas terrorists massacred at least 40 babies and young children and beheaded some of them while gunning down their families in the Kfar Aza kibbutz in southern Israel.

• U.S. officials have confirmed that at least 14 Americans were killed in the terrorist attacks and more than 20 were taken hostage.

• Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that Israeli tanks targeted Hizbullah observation points in southern Lebanon after some 15 rockets were fired into northern Israel.

• The IDF’s top spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said killing senior Hamas members is a top priority: “We will not stop the effort to eliminate senior Hamas officials,” Hagari said in a press conference after Israeli strikes killed two senior Hamas members Monday night.

• On Tuesday, the IDF reported that a terrorist was killed near Sa’ad, four terrorists were killed near Zikim, two terrorists were killed near Sderot, and another two were killed near Re’im.

• An Egyptian official told The Times of Israel that Israel has thus far dismissed Cairo’s efforts to mediate any sort of de-escalation, indicating that it wants to deal a knock-out blow to Hamas before entertaining the idea of a ceasefire.

• Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a NATO ally of the U.S., criticized the Biden Administration for moving an aircraft carrier strike group close to the Gaza Strip. “What is the U.S. aircraft carrier doing in Israel? What is it coming to do? It will take down Gaza by striking the surrounding areas and start committing serious massacres,” he said.

The IDF took international journalists to Kfar Azza, a kibbutz close to the Gaza border where around 70 residents were slaughtered by Hamas terrorists.

“It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield, it’s a massacre,” IDF Major General Itai Veruv said. “You see the babies, their mothers and their fathers, in their bedrooms, and in their protected rooms, and how the terrorists killed them — it’s not a war.”

מטוסי קרב וכלי שיט של צה”ל תקפו בשעות האחרונות מטרות רבות של ארגוני הטרור ברחבי הרצועה. עשרות מטוסי קרב תקפו במהלך הלילה מעל ל-200 מטרות ברחבי שכונת רימאל ובחאן יונס>> pic.twitter.com/lIO6Z5tBri — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 10, 2023

