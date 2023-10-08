Day 2: Israel, Hamas at war

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 8, 2023

With more that 600 Israelis dead at the hands of Hamas terrorists, Israel’s military said on Sunday it was preparing for a long conflict with the Iran-backed Palestinian terror group.

Israeli troops were deployed to several areas in the country’s south after they fought overnight to drive out Hamas jihadists who had crossed from Gaza.

The latest:

• Israeli forces exchanged fire with Hizbullah terrorists across the Lebanon border early Sunday, raising the prospect of a second front in the conflict.

• Hamas terrorists launched a coordinated assault by land, sea and air as its forces crossed the Gaza border on Saturday. Israel declared war on Hamas and launched retaliatory strikes. Hamas says its attacks are only the beginning and that it is preparing for a long battle.

• More than 600 Israelis have been confirmed dead, and another 2,408 wounded, according to Israeli authorities. At least 370 Palestinians have been killed and 2,408 injured in Israeli counterstrikes on Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

• A spokesperson for ZAKA, a volunteer group that handles human remains after terror attacks and other disasters, told Hebrew media outlets that it has so far collected more than 250 bodies from the site of a music festival in southern Israel which was attacked by Hamas terrorists.

• Hamas said it has abducted dozens of people, including Israeli army officers, and placed them in locations across Gaza to impede Israeli operations.

• Iran praised Hamas for the assault.

• The U.S. military said it is planning to move U.S. Navy ships and U.S. military aircraft closer to Israel as a show of support.

• Two Israeli tourists were killed on Sunday in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, when a policeman on routine duty in the city’s Manshiyah district “randomly” opened fire at a group of Israeli tourists visiting Pompey’s Pillar, one of the city’s Roman-era landmarks, Egyptian police said.

• Ten citizens of Nepal are among those killed in the Hamas assault on Israel, the Himalayan republic’s embassy in Tel Aviv says in a statement.

• In New York City’s Times Square, several hundred pro-Palestinian demonstrators rallied in support of the Hamas terror attack on Israel.

