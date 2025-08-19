Dangerous roads: DEI policy infested U.S. trucking industry with unqualified drivers

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 19, 2025 Real World News



The obsession of Democrats to force diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) into every facet of American life resulted in a flood of unqualified, foreign-speaking, often illegal alien, drivers into the trucking industry.

The priority on quotas over safety has made America’s roads much less safe and, most recently for three people in South Florida, deadly.

Harjinder Singh, a 28-year-old illegal alien from India, faces deportation and three counts of homicide – negligent manslaughter/vehicle following a crash he caused on the Florida Turnpike in Fort Pierce on Aug. 12.

While operating a commercial semi-truck with a trailer, Singh allegedly attempted an illegal U-turn while driving on the highway. This resulted in the trailer jackknifing and colliding with a minivan — leaving all three of the minivan’s passengers dead, according to officials.

“Three innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom’s California DMV issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License—this state of governance is asinine,” a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News.

The American Spectator’s Scott McKay noted: “The video of the Florida wreck from the driver’s cab is bone-chilling, in that Singh doesn’t seem to have a care in the world as he makes an utterly insane illegal U-turn on an interstate highway, leading to an SUV carrying a driver and two passengers barreling into the side of his semi-trailer.

“Photos after the wreck show him to be amazingly composed, and perhaps remorseless, after causing the deaths of three people.”

McKay noted that he has been “hearing for months from people in the trucking industry about illegal aliens proliferating on the roads carrying freight with zero professional qualifications or appreciable skills, making the highways far less safe.”

California has been the source of many of the unsafe illegal truck drivers fanning out across the country. A very large percentage of the freight loads traveling on America’s highways originate at California ports like Long Beach.

“So when that state gives [Commercial Driver’s License] CDLs to unqualified truckers and California trucking companies hire them, it’s a rapidly spreading cancer that infects the whole industry,” McKay wrote. “This gets reflected in commercial auto insurance rates across America, among other things.”

Benny Johnson noted in a post to X that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seriously considering immigration enforcement at Truck Weigh Stations across America.

According to trucking industry insiders, illegal aliens are rampant in the profession.

Revolver News reported that there is a “training pipeline” of Punjabi-run Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) schools “popping up in California and across the U.S. These schools churn out licenses like candy, cutting corners, cheating the system, and putting barely trained drivers in 18-wheelers and turning them loose on U.S. roads.”

The Punjabi trucking lobby also had direct access to the Biden-Harris White House, Revolver noted.

“The North American Punjabi Trucking Association (NAPTA) is a ‘non-profit’ and has deep ties to the Swamp … and involvement in programs funded with U.S. taxpayer money. They had federal grants and apprenticeship funds. Biden’s own trucking initiatives have created an environment where groups like NAPTA benefit, even as safety falls apart on America’s roads.”

The Biden regime’s “goal to flood the trucking industry with unqualified, foreign-speaking drivers was so disturbing that alarm bells were going off,” Revolver News added. “But that didn’t matter; the Biden regime barreled ahead, pushing policies that prioritized speed and quotas over safety.”

Biden’s DEI/pro-foreign-worker policies were so bad that even Raman Dhillon, CEO of the Punjabi trucking association, acknowledged the problem.

From Overdrive Online: “Raman Dhillon, CEO of a U.S. Punjabi trucking association, said his warnings to the Biden White House about unvetted foreign drivers fell on deaf ears as the ‘driver shortage’ narrative dominated the conversation.”

“Given the priorities of the Biden‑Harris plan, the influx of drivers who can’t speak English ‘was bound to happen,’ Dhillon said.”

Dhillon isn’t tied to the Punjab Truck Driving School that’s churning out licenses in 21 days, but “runs the North American Punjabi Trucking Association, a lobbying group that claims to care about safety, even while pushing policies in Washington that ultimately benefit the same foreign driver pipeline. In other words, the schools cut corners, and the association provides political cover.”

“Meanwhile, U.S. roads are a deathtrap. Just look at these u-turns that these Indian drivers make. This is similar to the move that caused the death of three innocent people in a minivan on the Florida Turnpike.”

