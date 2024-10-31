Dan Bongino to nation’s sheriffs and police chiefs: Get ready for Left’s post-election violence

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 31, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Law enforcement nationwide are bracing for trouble likely funded by the progressive forces threatened by Donald Trump and his swelling rank of supporters.

Recall the CNN headline, the day after President Donald Trump’s Jan. 20, 2017 inauguration:

“Police injured, more than 200 arrested at Trump inauguration protests in DC”.

In 2024, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Monday, resistance groups believe citizens should be “bracing for unrest” if Trump wins:

“Across America, more than a dozen progressives in various positions of influence told The Wall Street Journal that they are dreading the prospect of Trump’s return to power, and dismayed that half the country might see a completely different reality than they see. Some are bracing for unrest. On a recent evening, more than 200 people joined a Zoom meeting titled Mass Training For Women’s Safety Teams—hosted by a Women’s March veteran who noted its timing amid ‘escalating political violence.’ “

The American Spectator’s Jeffrey Lord noted: Americans should prepare for “unrest” if former President Donald Trump completes the greatest political comeback in modern American politics… Whatever happened to voting — and going home to watch the results on TV? Then accepting the results and getting on with life? We shall see. Stay tuned.”

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino said the nations’ sheriffs and police chiefs should be prepared for leftist violence:

