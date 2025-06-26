‘Daddy’s home’: Trump returns triumphant from NATO summit

by WorldTribune Staff, June 26, 2025 Real World News



In a major policy win for his administration, during this week’s summit in the Netherlands, the NATO alliance agreed to U.S. President Donald Trump’s longtime demand that each member state boost defense spending to 5% of GDP.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “The NATO Summit yesterday was GREAT, the most unified and productive in history. A wonderful day with incredible and caring Leaders. The Agreed to 5% gives NATO real power!”

On top of that, the 32 NATO allies will dedicate 1.5% of their GDP to upgrading infrastructure — roads, bridges, ports and airfields — needed to deploy armies to the front. Money spent on protecting networks or preparing societies for future conflict can be included.

During a bilateral meeting with Trump in The Hague, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte defended Trump’s use of an expletive to criticize Israel and Iran as they threatened the ceasefire he brokered.

“Daddy has to sometimes use strong language,” Rutte said.

Upon Trump’s return to DC, the White House social media team posted a video set to the Usher hit “Daddy’s Home” which showed the president arriving home aboard Air Force One being cheered on by supporters. It also showed clips from the summit, the president arriving at the Dutch palace, his meetings with world leaders and his handshake with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“This is easily the best thing on the internet,” political commentator Benny Johnson posted.

🎶 Daddy’s home… Hey, hey, hey, Daddy. President Donald J. Trump attended the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/asJb5FD2Ii — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 26, 2025

