‘Criminal’: Bill Murray on Rogan slams Bob Woodward’s book on John Belushi

by WorldTribune Staff, March 3, 2025 Real World News
Appearing on the Joe Rogan podcast, Bill Murray called Bob Woodward’s take on John Belushi “completely inaccurate,” and suspects his sources were pulled from “the outer, outer circle” of people that knew Belushi.
Bill Murray on @JoeRogan podcast: “So when I read ‘Wired’ by whatshisname, Bob Woodward, about John Belushi, I read like five pages of ‘Wired’ & I went, ‘Oh my God, they framed Nixon.’ …If he did this to Belushi, what he did to Nixon is probably soiled for me too.” Interesting! pic.twitter.com/3NQWgnDprn
— Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 1, 2025
