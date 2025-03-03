‘Criminal’: Bill Murray on Rogan slams Bob Woodward’s book on John Belushi

by WorldTribune Staff, March 3, 2025 Real World News

Appearing on the Joe Rogan podcast, Bill Murray called Bob Woodward’s take on John Belushi “completely inaccurate,” and suspects his sources were pulled from “the outer, outer circle” of people that knew Belushi.

