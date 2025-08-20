Crackdown in the Swamp: 400 arrests in 10 days

by WorldTribune Staff, August 20, 2025 Real World News



Since President Donald Trump declared a crime emergency in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 11, more than 400 arrests have been made and a huge decrease in violent crime has been reported.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro noted on Monday: “We’re at more than 400 arrests, over the weekend, 127. This past weekend, with our federal partners in this cooperative law enforcement effort, we seized 21 illegal guns. We’ve made arrests on warrants for homicide, sexual predators, drug trafficking, illegals. If you want to be in DC and you’re a criminal, you’re not welcome.”

The D.C. Police Union said that in the time Trump announced the federal takeover of D.C.’s police department versus the seven days prior, robbery is down 46 percent, assault with a deadly weapon is down six percent, carjackings are down 83 percent, car thefts are down 21 percent, violent crime is down 22 percent, and property crime is down six percent. Overall, all crimes are down eight percent.

Some members of Congress have been so impressed with the results that they introduced a resolution in the U.S. House that would extend Trump’s federal takeover of the D.C. police department beyond a current deadline next month, allowing him to continue it for as long as he believes it is necessary.

The measure was recently announced by Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

Current law under the D.C. Home Rule Act requires Congress to approve extending presidential control of the police force after 30 days.

“Our resolution is straightforward: if the president determines that continued federal control is necessary to keep D.C. safe, he should have the authority to do so,” Luna said in a statement. “This is about restoring safety, enforcing the law and cleaning up the streets of our capital city.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has vowed to fight “tooth and nail” against any extension of the D.C. police takeover.

Six Republican governors have pledged to send National Guard troops from their states to augment the 800 D.C. National Guard troops who were initially activated by the president.

Every day, Washington, DC is becoming safer because of the hard work of our law enforcement partners. This past weekend alone, officers made 137 arrests and took 21 illegal guns off the streets. We remain dedicated to making DC safe again. pic.twitter.com/nms7kLiJ22 — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) August 18, 2025

