CPAC 2023: Jim Jordan slams Team Biden for ‘targeting the very people it is supposed to serve’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 2, 2023

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, said on Day 1 of the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C. that the committee is looking to subpoena Team Biden officials in a government that has been “targeting the very people it is supposed to serve.”

Jordan’s comments came the day after Republican senators grilled Attorney General Merrick Garland over the Department of Justice’s use of the FBI to target parents at school board meetings and pro-life activists.

“Get all of the facts on the table, that’s how you stop it,” Jordan said, and then “pass legislation to remedy the situation.”

Jordan and Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and JD Vance of Ohio were among the featured speakers at CPAC on Thursday.

Highlights from Day 1:

