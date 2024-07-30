Court orders Biden-Harris to complete Trump’s border wall

by WorldTribune Staff, July 30, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Tuesday obtained a court order from the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals which forces the Biden-Harris administration to use congressionally appropriated funds to construct a barrier along the southern border.

“The Biden administration has failed to abide by the law to finish the construction of a wall along the southwest border,” said Bailey. “Joe Biden refuses to carry out his constitutionally mandated responsibilities, so we took him to court to force him to do his job. This is a huge step forward in the fight to secure our border at a key moment in our nation’s history.”

In FY 2020, Congress passed a law explicitly requiring the president to construct barrier systems at the southern border. The law provided $1.4 billion to build the border wall and stated the money “shall only be available for construction of barrier systems along the southwest border.”

After the Biden Administration refused to comply with the law, Missouri, alongside Texas, filed suit.

The Biden-Harris administration attempted to argue that Bailey did not have standing to challenge its refusal to use the funds, but the Fifth Circuit ruled that states can indeed bring a challenge.

🚨BREAKING: I obtained a court order forcing border czar @KamalaHarris and @JoeBiden to finish President Trump’s border wall. They decided NOT to appeal, making our win FINAL. The rest of President Trump’s border wall is going up because of this lawsuit. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) July 30, 2024

