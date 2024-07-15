Counting the times Left’s influencers fantasized about Trump’s ‘elimination’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 15, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



In a televised address on Sunday night, Joe Biden stated: “Yesterday’s shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania calls on all of us to take a step back. The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated. It’s time to cool it down. We all have a responsibility to do that.”

Less than a week earlier, it was Biden himself who said it was “time to put Trump in a bullseye.”

Remember when the Left blamed Sarah Palin for once using bullseye spots on an election map of opposition congressional districts, claiming that such usage had incited the mass shooting by Jared Lee Loughner?

Former Missouri Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill once told MSNBC that Trump was “even worse” than Hitler and Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Last year, New York Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman, in an interview with Jen Paski on MSNBC, said: “That man [Trump] cannot see public office again. He has to be eliminated.”

Psaki, Biden’s former press secretary, offered no pushback.

Democrats also have an army of Leftist influencers who have fantasized about the “elimination” of Donald J. Trump.

Columnist and historian Victor Davis Hanson noted; “So since at least 2016 there has been a parlor game among Leftist celebrities and entertainers joking (one hopes), dreaming, imagining, and just talking about the various and graphic ways they would like to assassinate or seriously injure Trump.”

Those ways, Hanson continued, include:

“By slugging his face (Robert De Niro), by decapitation (Kathy Griffin, Marilyn Manson), by stabbing (Shakespeare in the Park), by clubbing (Mickey Rourke), by shooting (Snoop Dogg), by poisoning (Anthony Bourdain), by bounty killing (George Lopez), by carrion eating his corpse (Pearl Jam), by suffocating (Larry Whilmore), by blowing him up (Madonna, Moby), by throwing him over a cliff (Rosie O’Donnell), just by generic “killing” him (Johnny Depp, Big Sean), or by martyring him (Reid Hoffman: “Yeah, I wish I had made him an actual martyr.”)

In April, Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson, the former head of the partisan January 6th Select Committee and a 2004 election obstructionist, introduced legislation entitled, “Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable (DISGRACED) Former Protectees Act” to immediately strip away Secret Service protection for Trump.

“Had Thompson’s bill passed, would that not have been confirmation for a potential shooter to feel his task was just made much easier?” Hanson asked.

Hanson continued: “But in a wider sense, if the common referent day after day on the Left is that Trump is another Hitler (cf. a recent The New Republic cover where Trump is literally photoshopped as Hitler), then it seems reckless not to imagine an unhinged or young shootist believing that by taking out somewhat identical to one of the greatest mass murderers in history, he would be applauded for his violence??

Following Saturday’s assassination attempt, several talking heads on legacy media said it was time to tamp down the rhetoric.

And how have Lefties responded to that call?

During a concert in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, actor Jack Black’s band Tenacious D mocked Trump, with a band member shouting “don’t miss Trump next time.”

Mike Pompeo, secretary of state under Trump, said on Sunday: “It is undoubtedly the case that the rhetoric that has been just such a high level for so many years creates an increased likelihood that you get to an event just like you saw yesterday.”

