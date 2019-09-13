Corrosive backwash comes with consuming Heineken’s globalist brew

Special to WorldTribune.com

Corporate WATCH

By Joe Schaeffer

If there is a multinational corporation attempting to truly become the globalist beer of choice in the world today, it is Heineken. The Dutch-based behemoth aggressively promotes its brand in all corners of the world, most notably of late in Africa.

The company has made no bones about its vision of a universal common marketplace with shelves fully stocked with Heineken. It has even gone so far as to call for Open Borders on the very labels of its iconic green bottles.

In a 2017 ad campaign, the company plastered the following message on its beer bottles:

“Here’s to an Open World: To a world without borders or barriers. To the belief that there’s more that unites us than divides us. To finding common ground. So raise a bottle with the person next to you. Because a stranger is just a friend you haven’t had a cold Heineken with yet. Open your world.”

Through the actions of current and former prominent executives and its own financial support for massive Third World immigration and other core items of the globalist agenda, Heineken has shown that its salute to Open Borders is much more than mere words. A one-world order seems to be part of the very mission statement of the company.

Heineken is a “corporate supporter” to numerous pro-refugee and pro-immigration groups. Refugees International lists the beer-maker as a core backer on its website. In a tweet, Heineken USA boasted that it was “proud to support” the organization as a Visionary Sponsor as it honored former Obama Administration United Nations Ambassador Samantha Power in 2017.

When then-President Obama vowed in 2016 that the U.S. would take in 10,000 Syrian refugees in 2016, Power used her platform at the UN to promise that the number would be much higher. No wonder Heineken partner Refugees International was keen to honor her. The organization has ripped the Trump organization for not welcoming African refugees who take the new migrant route to our southern border via South and Central America into our country with open arms.

A former Heineken executive has contributed greatly to a tragedy that has become commonplace on our southern border.

Children are being used as pawns to help illegal aliens get into America. For years Federico Reyes was listed as a member of the Board of Directors for a group called the Safe Passage Project while he was Corporate Controller for Heineken USA. Reyes is still a member of the board for the SPP, though he has left Heineken for another company.

“When Safe Passage Project encounters children in removal [deportation] proceedings, the core of our work is terminating those proceedings by securing some form of legal status for the child. One form of relief is asylum,” the organization’s 2015 annual report reads.

Under the “What We Do” heading on its website, the group declares, “We provide free lawyers to immigrant and refugee children who are being deported.”

Thanks to the exploitation of outdated border security procedures, children have now become valuable currency for those seeking to cross our border. “They know that if they come across with children, there’s a very high probability that they’re gonna be released within a few days and then set free into the general public,” U.S. Border Patrol Spokesman Joe Romero explained earlier this year. “And so this is why children are being used, including children who have no desire to be here.”

Heineken has also been a corporate supporter of the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures, another organization with a radical pro-immigration agenda. Stating that it “activates the transformative qualities of art and culture,” NALAC declares that it is “guided by a shared set of values” that includes “[v]oicing our repudiation of all forms of discrimination, including but not limited to: racism, sexism, ageism and discrimination against gay, lesbian, transgender, people living with a disability and undocumented populations.”

After a well-publicized mass shooting in El Paso, Texas last month, NALAC was quick to blame President Trump and those who voted for him for the incident. “The hatred and violence targeting the Latino community in El Paso are a direct influence of the white supremacist language expressed by Trump and his administration and condoned by the silence of his party and his supporters,” the group said in a statement posted on its website.

Heineken also shares a commitment to the global feminist agenda championed by former first lady Hillary Clinton for the past 25+ years. The company has publicly toasted its “partnership” with Vital Voices, a global women’s organization with extensive ties to Hillary.

Heineken also served as a “Pearl Sponsor” for the 2019 NEW Executive Forum, hosted by an organization called the Network of Executive Women (NEW). Obama Foundation Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett was Keynote Speaker for the affair. Also prominently highlighted as a featured speaker was Heineken USA Chief Executive Officer Maggie Timoney.

An article posted on the Network of Executive Women website afterwards titled “The Top 5 WOW Moments from Forum” shows just what “gender equality” means in the globalist mindset. “Inclusive Leadership Expert” Daisy Auger-Dominguez‘s address was listed as the No. 1 moment.

“Daisy knows intimately what the employee experience in the modern workplace can and should be,” her Forum bio page explains. “With two decades of experience leading organizational transformations at The Walt Disney Company, Google and Viacom, Daisy’s work drives innovation, collaboration, and profitability by forging more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces.”

When she is not teaching corporations how to be more “equitable and inclusive” Auger-Dominguez is a member of the Board of Directors for abortion retail giant the Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

The No. 2 stated WOW moment at the forum comes from “Gender Equality Advocate” Thomas Page McBee‘s address. The New York Times labeled McBee a “Questioner of Masculinity” in a January feature article. In fact, McBee is a woman who believes she is a male and has received so much testosterone supplementation that she has been able to become an amateur boxer while posing as a man.

“Thomas’s transgender journey gives him a unique perspective on what’s going on inside ‘the man box,’ the Network of Executive Women article decrees. “He discussed this and explored the concept of toxic masculinity [at the forum]. He also touched on times that as a man, he worried he was acting inside the man box.”

This is the women’s empowerment business convention attended by Valerie Jarrett and Heineken’s top executive in the United States. Heineken’s Timoney came in at Number Five on the WOW list, well behind Planned Parenthood and transgender lecturing on toxic masculinity, but on the scoreboard nonetheless.

Other prominent corporate supporters of this noxious forum include “Diamond Sponsor” BMO Harris Bank, “Emerald Sponsors” Accenture accounting and VISA, and Hallmark greeting cards, Hershey candy, Kellogg‘s cereal, Nestle and Omni Hotels & Resorts.

Heineken is listed as a corporate partner on the NEW website, along with a long list of well-known companies including Albertsons supermarkets, American Express, Chevron, Clorox, General Mills, Home Depot, Kroger, Lowe’s, Perdue chicken and Walgreens.

One worry about writing a regular Corporate Watch column is that readers will be overwhelmed by the sheer magnitude of the problem. One should remember that this is not a purity test. We are all stuck in this modern globalist world. The goal should not be to fruitlessly seek 100-percent perfection from supporting these many malicious corporations in any way but to do what we can when we can. Information should be gathered and then used when possible.

That said, swearing off big box beers such as Heineken is among the easier tasks to perform. One of the very first victims of globalist mass production is quality. With the rise of craft beers in America today, there is an ever-growing array of superior options for the beer lover to choose from.

Mass-produced beer is flavorless swill filled with unhealthy additives such as high fructose corn syrup, monosodium glutamate (MSG) and toxic dyes and preservatives. It’s an adulterated product that is the beer-drinking equivalent of eating at Taco Bell or McDonald’s.

Stop giving your recreational beverage money to multinational breweries that hate you and openly declare their desire to erase your national identity and support businesses in your own community. You’ll feel much better about how your money is spent and you’ll get to enjoy vastly superior beers as well.

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at LibertyNation.com, WorldTribune.com, and FreePressInternational.org.

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments