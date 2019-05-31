Corporate Tyranny: Disney, CNN, HBO, TNT threaten Georgia over abortion law

by WorldTribune Staff, May 31, 2019

Disney and WarnerMedia have bluntly signaled they will re-think doing business in the state of Georgia as long as its fetal heartbeat abortion law stands.

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, said it would be “difficult” for the company to “produce” in Georgia if the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act takes effect.

“I think if it becomes law, it’ll be very difficult to produce there. I rather doubt we will. … Many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we’ll have to heed there wishes in that regard,” Iger told Reuters.

“Right now, we’re watching it very carefully. I guess there’s some speculation it could be enacted sometime after the first of the year. I think it’s also likely it’ll be challenged in the courts, and that could delay it,” Iger said. “We’re being careful and cautious about it. If it becomes law, I don’t see how t’s practical for us to continue to shoot there.”

Disney has filmed movies in Middle Eastern countries with stricter abortion laws than the Georgia bill. Disney recently filmed movies in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, as the Washington Free Beacon first noted.

WarnerMedia, the parent company of CNN, HBO, and TNT, among many other television networks, released a statement on May 30 threatening to “reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions” if the fetal heartbeat legislation holds up in court.

“We operate and produce work in many states and within several countries at any given time and while that doesn’t mean we agree with every position taken by a state or a country and their leaders, we do respect due process,” WarnerMedia said in a statement. “We will watch the situation closely and if the new law holds we will reconsider Georgia as the home to any new productions. As is always the case, we will work closely with our production partners and talent to determine how and where to shoot any given project.”

Some observers noted that Disney and WarnerMedia have no problem doing business with China, which is holding more than one million Muslims in detention camps.

