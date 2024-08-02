Coronation completes the coup: Democrats’ virtual roll call officially declares Harris their 2024 candidate

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 2, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Kamala Harris, who has never won a single delegate in actual voting in her political career, was officially declared the Democrat Party’s 2024 presidential candidate after reportedly securing enough votes in a Democratic National Committee (DNC) virtual roll call on Friday.

The move by the DNC completes the coup in which Harris forces out the 81-year-old Joe Biden and Democrats alienate 14 million voters who cast their ballot for Biden in 2024 primaries.

“I am so proud to confirm that Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates and will be the nominee of Democratic Party following the close of voting on Monday,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement.

Harris was the only candidate on the roll call vote.

Biden “privately” and “repeatedly” questioned the authenticity of Harris during the 2020 campaign, according to a book that Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin, two Politico heads, wrote in 2022.

Kamala called herself “president” today during her eulogy of Sheila Jackson Lee 😬 pic.twitter.com/JfBWcJQrfQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 1, 2024

