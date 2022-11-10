Contrarians on the midterms: Analysts credit Trump for what was indeed a Red Wave

by WorldTribune Staff, November 10, 2022

Contrary to what Democrats and their Big Media allies insist, there was a “Red Wave” in Tuesday’s midterm elections and it was led by former President Donald Trump, political analysts are saying.

Trump White House adviser Kash Patel noted that, should the GOP get to 51 seats in the Senate, which is still well within the party’s reach, it would be a “monumental victory in an off-cycle year. And that victory is because Donald Trump went out there and got after it.”

Pointing to the three congressional seats flipped by the GOP in New York’s Long Island, Patel noted that Lee Zeldin “gave up his congressional seat for the bigger mission. Here’s what the American people don’t realize, and it’s the Donald Trump effect. We retired Maloney, the Democratic campaign chair chief, the guy who controlled their money. That is not an effect that happens unless you follow the America First agenda of Donald Trump. And Lee Zeldin championed that.”

Significantly, Nancy Pelosi is no longer in the line of succession.

Newsmax’s Dick Morris noted: “In terms of the House, Republicans clearly won … We don’t know the number of seats yet, but if we assume it’s on the order of 15 you have to add that to the 14 seats they gained in 2020. So that’s a 30-seat swing, which is a pretty significant wave. You may also be looking at Republican control of the Senate regardless of what happens with Warnock and Walker.”

Morris continued: “But I want to make a more fundamental point, you only need one gavel to convene a hearing to knock Biden over the head with Hunter Biden, with the laptop, with his ties to China himself, with his total politicization of the FBI and the Justice Department. You don’t need Senate and House hearings, House hearings are fine. Without control of the House, Biden’s agenda is dead.”

As for the “Red Wave,” Morris added: “Let’s remember, in New York state Trump lost by 22 points, but Zeldin, a Republican, is losing by only 5. In Florida, Trump won by 3 and DeSantis is winning by 20. In the third and fourth most populous states in the country you are seeing such dramatic surges. That looks an awful lot like a wave to me.”

“And for those who would disregard Trump’s role in this and credit DeSantis,” Morris added, “understand that the gains in Florida were the same as the gains in New York and while DeSantis has been a great governor you basically have to credit Trump with winning the House, possibly winning the Senate and the major turnarounds that are taking place. At the moment, it looks like it was quite indeed a good night for Trump.”

Rowan Scarborough of the Washington Times noted:

“From CNN exit polling, the two largest voting blocs were GenX/Baby Boomers (45-64) and Baby Boomers/WWII (65 and older). They accounted for 67 percent of total House vote and GOP carried them by 10 points and 12 points.

“GOP only lost millennials (30-44) by 4 points.

“GOP lost GenZ/millennials (18-29) by 28 points, but they only accounted for 12 percent of electorate.

“So in this sense, GOP performed well. They won the largest voting bocks (67 percent) by double digits. This was a big improvement over 2018, the last midterm, when they only won those two age groups by 1 point. They also won 40 percent of the Hispanic vote. In 2018, they got 29 percent.”

