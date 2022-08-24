Conservatives flip multiple woke school boards in Florida

by WorldTribune Staff, August 24, 2022

Conservatives crushed leftists in Tuesday’s school board elections across Florida, flipping control of at least five school boards.

Most of the winning candidates were endorsed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and the 1776 Project PAC, an organization that has worked to flip school boards from liberal to conservative across the country.

“We saw massive election victories all throughout the state of Florida tonight,” 1776 Project PAC founder Ryan Girdusky told Breitbart News on Tuesday. “It shows the desire of parents and residents across the country for some normalcy in our education system, and that means pushing against transgender ideology, critical race theory, critical gender ideology, and equity which destroys merit in education.”

Miami-Dade County

The Miami-Dade School Board was flipped conservative, making it the largest school district in the country with a conservative-majority board. Roberto Alonso and Monica Colucci won their elections. Both were endorsed by the 1776 Project PAC and Gov. DeSantis.

Sarasota County

The Sarasota County School Board flipped from a 3-2 leftist majority to a 4-1 conservative majority. All three conservative candidates — Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Timothy Enos — won their elections to flip the board. All three were endorsed by the 1776 Project PAC and DeSantis.

Duval County / City of Jacksonville

The Duval County School Board, which also encompasses the City of Jacksonville, flipped conservative on Tuesday. DeSantis-backed candidates Charlotte Joyce and April Carney won their seats — Joyce was re-elected and Carney defeated incumbent Elizabeth Andersen. Both candidates were also endorsed by the 1776 Project PAC.

Martin County

The Martin County School Board flipped conservative with all three 1776 Project PAC-endorsed candidates winning their seats. Christina Li Roberts, Jennifer Russell, and Amy Pritchett won their elections.

Clay County

The Clay County School Board now has a 3-2 conservative majority after three conservative candidates won their elections. Erin Skipper, Michele Hanson, and Ashley Gilhousen won their seats — all of whom were endorsed by the 1776 Project PAC.

The Clay County board has been the subject of controversy, with recent testimony from father Wendell Perez telling the Florida surgeon general that Clay County Public Schools secretly started “transitioning” his 12-year-old daughter without his knowledge.

Florida father Wendell Perez tells the state surgeon general that Clay County District Schools secretly “transitioned” his 12-year-old daughter without his knowledge and “affirmed” a male name and pronouns, which contributed to her attempted suicide in a school bathroom. pic.twitter.com/VY8Le9KqCi — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 23, 2022

