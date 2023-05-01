Conservatives beat back Klaus Schwab’s attempt to install his acolyte in Paraguay

by WorldTribune Staff, May 1, 2023

Paraguayan conservative economist Santiago Pena, 44, won the country’s presidential election on Sunday, defeating a leftist ticket that was backed by World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and “Great Reset” architect Klaus Schwab.

With more than 99% of the vote reported, Colorado Party candidate Pena had the support of more than 1.2 million Paraguayans, giving him a 42% plurality of votes.

Efrain Alegre, the WEF’s favored presidential candidate, won just 830,842 votes, equating to 27.49% of those cast. Populist Paraguayo Cubas had almost 23% of the vote in third place.

Paraguay‘s conservative Colorado Party also won majorities in both chambers of the national legislature.

“Thank you for this Colorado victory, thank you for this Paraguayan victory,” Pena said in a speech. Alegre acknowledged the result. Current President Mario Abdo congratulated Pena as “president-elect,” as did the leaders of Brazil and Argentina.

“We have a lot to do, after the last years of economic stagnation, of fiscal deficit, the task that awaits us is not for a single person or for a party,” Pena said in his victory speech, calling for “unity and consensus”.

Sunday’s result was also a huge setback for China as Pena has pledged to maintain Paraguay’s long-standing relations with Taiwan. Alegre had argued for switching allegiance to China.

Taiwan’s ambassador in Asuncion offered his congratulations to Pena on behalf of President Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“Based on shared values such as democracy and freedom and the traditional friendship between the two countries, our country will continue to deepen cooperation and exchanges with the new government of Paraguay,” the ministry said.

The leftist ticket included one of Schwab’s hand-picked “Young Global Leaders” in vice presidential candidate Maria Soledad Nunez Mendez of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA).

The National File noted in an April 20 report that Mendez, locally known as “Sole,” is a “close associate of Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum, serving as one of the globalist outfit’s highest-ranking South American members. Mendez has been named a WEF “Young Global Leader” and studied at globalist breeding grounds like Georgetown and Oxford. She is also associated with the World Bank.”

In an email obtained by National File, Schwab openly declared his support for Mendez and the PLRA’s ticket, which sought to thrust Paraguay into the “Great Reset” while geopolitically pivoting the nation toward the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“Of course, we would be delighted if a YGL (Young Global Leader) would come out as a winner of the election,” Schwab wrote in the email, adding that he’d also copied Marisol Argueta to the message chain, “who is our head of Regional Agenda for Latin America, to follow up.”

In a letter obtained by National File, Schwab thanks Mendez for attending the “13th World Economic Forum on Latin America held in Sao Paulo, Brazil,” before admitting that the WEF was using Paraguay to “lay the foundations” of the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Schwab says in the letter that Paraguay and other nations will have to undergo “economic, political, and technological transformations” which, “as has been demonstrated in numerous countries that the WEF has involved itself, includes the installation of leftist governments and the destruction of civil liberties,” National File’s Frankie Stockes wrote.

As a result of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Schwab claims the elite will be capable of reading people’s thoughts, as the average human will be subject to wearing a “brain implant.”

Yuval Harari, one of Schwab’s top associates, has echoed the WEF founder’s statements, saying that after the Fourth Industrial Revolution humans will have their every move and bodily function “constantly monitored” by Facebook, Google, and the Chinese Communist Party by way of “biometric sensors.”

