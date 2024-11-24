Conservative? Trump’s Cabinet called ‘hostile takeover’ of federal bureaucracy

by WorldTribune Staff, November 24, 2024 Real World News



President-elect Donald Trump is rapidly getting the pieces in place for his second term, having named his choices for the top 15 positions within his Cabinet.

While some in legacy media are very busy attempting to offer “expert analysis” of the incoming administration, many conservatives are worrying: What is Trump up to?

On Friday evening, Trump announced nine major picks in just over an hour. They include:

• Treasury Secretary: Scott Bessent, who has deep knowledge of bond and currency markets and a close relationship with Trump. But he established his reputation at Soros Capital Management, where he worked as chief investment officer from 2011 to 2015.

• Labor Secretary: Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who lost her reelection bid this month in Oregon, has a pro-labor record that unions like. She backed the PRO Act, a priority of Joe Biden, that would make it easier to unionize on a federal level.

• For FDA chief: Dr. Marty Makary, a surgeon and author who gained prominence on Fox News for going against the establishment’s Covid narrative.

• For HUD chief, Scott Turner, a motivational speaker and former NFL cornerback for Washington, San Diego and Denver. He ran the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council during Trump’s first term.

Is the president-elect playing 4-D chess?

Consider: A pro-vax Surgeon General (Dr. Janette Nesheiwat) and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at HHS. Bad vetting or Sun Tzu’s maxim by which Trump has lived:

Keep your friends close; Keep your enemies closer.

“Trump’s earlier hostile takeover of the Republican establishment is now morphing into a fast-forward ‘hostile takeover’ of the federal bureaucracy,” Mike Allen wrote for Axios on Saturday.

“In just under a decade, Trump, once a donor to Democrats, has transformed the GOP of George W. Bush, John McCain and Mitt Romney into a populist party with radically different views on trade, immigration and spending,” Allen added.

A Trump transition source told Axios that most of the president-elect’s choices are “a version of Trump in their thinking and approach”: “They’re fearless disrupters who can walk into these buildings, and know they have a mandate for reform and change.”

Kennedy, a former Democrat, is openly pro-choice, writing in a post to social media this summer: “I support the emerging consensus that abortion should be unrestricted up until a certain point.”

Fox News Digital reported: “Several Republicans are wary of Trump’s pick for HHS, while others expressed confidence he would act in line with the administration.”

North Carolina Republican Sen. Ted Budd said he would “fully expect any of Trump’s nominees to be pro-life, as is President Trump.”

“I believe what he’s going to do is do the right thing,” Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott said of Kennedy.

Trump’s pick to head up the Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, has been under increased scrutiny over sexual misconduct allegations from a 2017 encounter. Police in Monterey, California, released a report about the allegations on Wednesday.

“The matter was fully investigated, and I was completely cleared,” Hegseth told reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday. Through his attorney, he has also acknowledged the sexual encounter but has said it was consensual.

