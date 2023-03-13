Congress documents Biden family cash infusions: ‘Source was the Chinese Communist Party’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 13, 2023

Despite stonewalling by the Biden Administration, evidence obtained by a Republican-led congressional investigation and from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop can only be characterized as shocking.

“We have in hand documents which show the Biden family was getting money from the Chinese Communist Party,” House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer said on Sunday.

After decades in which U.S. security officials defined China as a “rival” or “competitor”, Pentagon reports now acknowledge it as a hostile power. Therefore the Biden family ties with the Chinese Communist Party, if confirmed, constituted an unprecedented conflict of interest between a U.S. Commander in Chief and an increasingly powerful foreign power that officially considers the United States its enemy.

“It’s as bad as we thought,” the Kentucky Republican told host Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“Since we’ve last spoken we have bank records in hand. We have individuals who are working with our committee. In the last two weeks we’ve met with either these individuals personally or with their attorneys. And that would be four individuals who had ties in with the Biden family in their various schemes around the world,” Comer said.

Comer said his committee has bank records of people tied to various businesses the Biden family was involved with and found “a lot of transfers from account to account to account.” Comer said he believes there were frequent transfers of cash to help conceal the origin of the funds.

“The banks would look at this like they must be laundering money or something. I don’t necessarily think they were laundering money, Maria. It looks to me like they were trying to hide the source of that money and the source was the Chinese Communist Party,” Comer said.

Last month, Hunter Biden missed the deadline to provide records about his overseas business dealings to the committee – but they have yet to subpoena him.

Comer said Team Biden’s stonewalling of the investigation may have “unintentionally helped” the probe.

“In a way, I’m kind of glad that the Biden attorney, Abbe Lowell, and [the] Biden administration has been stonewalling us,” Comer told Bartiromo. “Because when I requested that information two weeks ago versus today, because of what we have in hand now, we have a lot stronger case in court for why we need these documents that the Biden family’s withholding and the government’s withholding.”

A letter from Maryland Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin to Comer states that Comer had quietly subpoenaed Bank of America for records relating to three of Hunter Biden’s business associates.

The subpoena demanded “all financial records” on three Biden family business associates involved in the CEFC China Energy Co. deal, covering a period 14 years beginning in 2009, the Oversight Committee’s ranking Democrat, according to the letter from Raskin which was leaked to the press on Sunday.

Bank of America has reportedly turned over “a considerable number of materials in compliance with the subpoena.”

According to Raskin’s letter, the subpoena specifically targets John Robinson “Rob” Walker and other associates of Hunter Biden, who formed a “a joint venture” with executives of CEFC China Energy, a now-bankrupt Chinese energy conglomerate.

Of note, Walker was caught on a 2020 recording complaining to Hunter Biden whistleblower Tony Bobulinski “You’re just going to bury all of us.” Walker was among the recipients of an infamous email chain involving Hunter and James Biden, and business partners James Gilliar and Bobulinski, which includes a reference to “10% for the big guy” that’s believed to be Joe Biden.

A House GOP Spokesman told CNN that the purpose of Raskin’s letter was to “get ahead of the information the Oversight Committee is receiving in its investigation of the Biden family’s influence peddling.”

Comer said he wants to create laws to stop influence peddling.

“We can’t fully understand the extent of what these laws need to be until we know the exact amount of money that the Biden family took in, including from the sources,” Comer explained, noting the Biden family has made at least “tens of millions of dollars” from many business deals spanning at least 12 separate nations over the years.

While his investigation has met some resistance, Comer said he has found a few key individuals willing to comply. The Biden family’s former top financial lieutenant Eric Schwerin is expected to “soon” provide requested documents to the committee. Schwerin, who shared bank accounts with Joe Biden and was dubbed the family’s “moneyman,” was also the president of Rosemont Seneca Partners, a fund created by Hunter Biden and several​ associates that spawned business deals in Russia, Ukraine, China, and Romania.

Kathy Chung, Joe Biden’s former executive assistant, is scheduled on April 4 to sit for a requested transcribed interview with the committee’s investigation into the Biden family business and Joe Biden’s classified document scandal. Chung was hired as Joe Biden’s assistant when he was vice president after a recommendation from Hunter Biden. Chung appears in numerous email threads on Hunter’s “laptop from hell.”

