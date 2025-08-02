Commentary: Should elites found guilty of mind-bending treason be spared capital punishment?

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, August 2, 2025

Hillary was right.

In 2016, when Hillary was running against Donald J. Trump, it was rumored she said to her Marxist partners in crime, “If Trump wins, we’re all going to hang from nooses.”

I believe Hillary was desperate to stop Trump because she knew the crimes Obama, Biden and herself had carried out during the preceding eight years constituted high crimes and misdemeanors, and treason.

Here are a few of the highlights:

— They opened the borders to flood America with illegal aliens desperate for welfare and free health care for life, who would vote Democrat forevermore, to keep the checks coming, and therefore turn America into a one-party state.

— The “Obamacare” scam that literally destroyed health care for every working-class and middle-class American, and raised health care prices through the roof, in order to give it away free to every poor Democrat voter and millions of illegal aliens.

— Benghazi — a PR disaster that led to the deaths of Americans to cover up a gun-running operation between the Obama administration and Islamic terrorist groups.

— Pallets of cash handed to Iran on an unmarked cargo plane — billions of dollars that would be used to fund terrorism all over the world.

— Hillary — with Obama’s approval — allegedly extorted over $100 million from Russian businessmen to the Clinton Foundation, in return for giving away a large portion of America’s uranium stock. And I’m guessing Obama took his cut in return for protecting Hillary from prosecution.

— Hunter and his dad V.P. Joe Biden — with Obama’s approval — likely extorted tens of millions from Ukraine and China in return for favors. Again, I’m guessing Obama took his cut of the bribes — in return for protecting the Biden Crime Family from prosecution.

— And I’ve saved the best for last- because it involved me personally. Obama used the IRS to try to destroy me. But I was just the first of many victims of Obama’s IRS attacks. Obama sent his IRS goons to destroy all his enemies — GOP donors, conservative PACs, Christian groups, patriot groups, pro-Israel groups, Catholic pro-life groups, even veterans groups.

I also believe Obama’s use of the IRS as his personal Gestapo allowed him to bring GOP donations to a trickle, starve GOP candidates and steal the 2012 election from Mitt Romney.

And never forget my buddy, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who I believe was framed by Obama and sent to prison to cover up the fraudulent real estate transactions of Tony Rezko that threatened to destroy Obama’s presidential ambitions.

Obama and Hillary (and their henchmen) sold out our country, sold us down the river for their own personal gain.

How many capital crimes is that? Now the question is will the Trump DOJ do what needs to be done? This is the biggest criminal conspiracy in U.S. history. This is a treason case.

These abuses of power constituted “capital crimes” — i.e., TREASON.

Hillary was worried about hanging for her crimes — because she knew the punishment for treason is the DEATH PENALTY.

And so, to cover up this trail of extortion, fraud, abuse of power, high crimes and misdemeanors, and treason — that’s when the REAL criminal conspiracy started! I believe this is what happened:

— Obama and Hillary ordered the CIA and NSA to spy on presidential candidate Trump in order to steal the 2016 election.

— After Trump’s shocking upset victory, they framed him for “Russian Collusion” (otherwise known as Russiagate). This was a coup — an attempt to overthrow the president of the United States. That led to two false impeachment trials.

— And it appears Obama and Hillary coordinated this coup with Russian intelligence operatives. They worked with our sworn enemy to subvert the will of the American people.

— And when even all that didn’t work, Obama engineered the rigging and theft of the 2020 election, with help from China and the CCP.

I believe they partnered with China to send Covid to the USA, which led to the introduction of mail-in ballots, ballot drop boxes and ballot harvesting (not to mention a destroyed Trump economy and millions of deaths and illnesses they blamed on Trump). It appears China created fake mail-in ballots in conspiracy with Democrats to steal the election.

Once they defeated Trump by stealing the 2020 election, Obama and company weaponized the U.S. government to frame and destroy Trump and his allies. They indicted him four times on false charges. New York State almost bankrupted him, while the feds almost put him away in prison for life.

— Meanwhile Obama opened the borders like never before in history, probably to flood America with terrorists, criminals and Chinese military-age males. The goal was to intentionally destroy America using the Cloward-Piven strategy we learned as classmates at Columbia University.

And as a bonus, this led to “The Great Replacement” — the theory that millions of illegal aliens would overwhelm American voters so that no Republican could ever be elected again.

— Obama filled the Biden administration with his communist cronies — who then conspired to cover-up the incapacitation of Biden’s brain.

The list goes on and on …

— The Green New Deal was massive fraud to loot the treasury and hand the money to Democrat donors.

— The O’Biden administration also banned, censored and silenced conservatives, patriots and Covid vaccine critics like the Soviet KGB.

We still don’t know who really murdered Seth Rich … or if Obama’s chef really drowned. They may have both been murdered because of the crimes they saw and heard.

How many capital crimes is that? Now the question is will the Trump DOJ do what needs to be done? This is the biggest criminal conspiracy in U.S. history. This is a treason case. And this is either a death penalty case, or life in Gitmo.

Keep in mind, Obama and Hillary seem to have wanted Trump to die in prison. So, please don’t hesitate to file maximum charges for treason.

Here’s my advice: Trump needs to name a special counselor immediately — and set the jurisdiction of this case in Florida (the scene of the illegal Mar-a-Lago raid).

The FBI needs to confiscate the passports of Obama and Hillary immediately.

And Barack Obama needs to stand in front of a mirror to practice his mug shot. Trump set the bar superhuman high. Good luck to Obama. He’s gonna need it.

Wayne Allyn Root recently published “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book.” He is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.