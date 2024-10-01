Comer subpoenas DHS for records on Walz’s ties to China

by WorldTribune Staff, October 1, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has subpoenaed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for records related to what a whistleblower told the committee is Democrat vice presidential nominee Tim Walz’s coziness with the Chinese Communist Party.

Comer is seeking records including intelligence reports, documents, and communications from Homeland Security.

“The committee has recently received whistleblower disclosures informing the Committee of serious concern among Department of Homeland Security personnel regarding a longstanding connection between the CCP and Minnesota Governor Timothy James Walz,” Comer wrote in the subpoena cover letter to DHS chief Alejandro Mayorkas.

A non-classified Microsoft Teams group chat titled “NST NFT Bi-Weekly Sync,” allegedly contains information relevant to Comer’s investigation.

House Oversight Committee officials told Fox News Digital that information regarding Walz and China has been memorialized in both classified and unclassified documents under the control of DHS.

“Specifically, through whistleblower disclosures, the Committee has learned of a non-classified, Microsoft Teams group chat among DHS employees—titled ‘NST NFT Bi-Weekly Sync’—that contains information about Governor Walz that is relevant to the Committee’s investigation,” Comer said. “The Committee has also learned that further relevant information regarding Governor Walz has been memorialized in both classified and unclassified documents in the control of DHS.”

Last month, Comer revealed that Walz has “engaged and partnered with” Chinese entities, making him “susceptible” to the CCP’s strategy of “elite capture,” which seeks to co-opt influential figures in elite political, cultural and academic circles to “influence the United States to the benefit of the communist regime and the detriment of Americans.”

Comer said Walz has traveled to China some 30 times.

Meanwhile, reports on Tuesday, the day Walz is set to debate GOP vice presidential candidate JD Vance, said that then-Rep. Walz lied during a 2014 congressional hearing when he boasted about being in Hong Kong at the time of the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre.

“Contemporaneous news reports show Walz touring a National Guard storeroom in Alliance, Nebraska, in May 1989,” reports the Washington Free Beacon. “They indicate that Walz did not leave the United States until August of that year, at least two months after the student protests ended with the Tiananmen Square massacre.”

As the Beacon points out, far-left NPR discovered the lie, but naturally, the taxpayer-funded leftist outlet buried it under some 30 paragraphs.

🚨BREAKING: Chairman Comer Is Subpoenaing DHS After Whistleblower Reveals Information on Governor Walz’s Ties to the CCP According to recently received whistleblower disclosures, we’ve learned of a non-classified, Microsoft Teams group chat among DHS employees and additional… pic.twitter.com/VRuXBbf2dR — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 30, 2024

