Columnist: The ‘real insurrection’ was orchestrated by Attorney General Merrick Garland

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 13, 2022

Almost immediately after former President Donald Trump announced he is running again in 2024, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Trump.

Garland proclaimed: “Based on recent developments, including Trump’s announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election, and the current president’s intention to be a candidate in the next election, I have concluded it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel.”

And there you have it.

“Because Joe Biden says he will run for re-election, and Trump has announced he will challenge Biden in the 2024 election — then Garland has decided to weaponize the Department of Justice and have Trump be prosecuted for having the audacity to challenge Biden in an election,” Jeffrey Lord wrote for The American Spectator.

The excuse used by Garland to investigate Trump, aside from Trump’s announcement, is two separate issues — the Mar-a-Lago documents and the events of Jan. 6.

Lord noted that Garland’s move was an exact illustration of Stalin’s ruthless state security chief Lavrentiy Beria purportedly saying: “Show me the man and I’ll show you the crime.”

Merrick Garland is Joe Biden’s Beria.

“This is nothing less than an insurrection. A real one,” Lord wrote. “This is about a decidedly powerful attorney general of the United States deliberately — say again deliberately — going rogue and setting out to bring a democratic election to a full stop by investigating a candidate who is a Biden political opponent. And doing it to stop him in an outrageous miscarriage of justice.”

Trump said that the Garland move was “the worst politicization of justice in our country,” adding in an interview with Fox News: “I have been going through this for six years — for six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it anymore. And I hope the Republicans have the courage to fight this. I have been proven innocent for six years on everything — from fake impeachments to [former special counsel Robert] Mueller who found no collusion, and now I have to do it more? It is not acceptable. It is so unfair. It is so political.”

Lord called on the new Republican majority in the House to impeach Garland.

“For the attorney general of the United States to politicize — weaponize — the Department of Justice, directing it to investigate a political opponent of the incumbent president he works for is nothing less than third-world tyranny and an all-out assault on democracy. The stuff of dictators and tyrants. The stuff of a Stalin or a Saddam,” Lord wrote.

Lord added: “Note as well that with serious, actual evidence that Biden had been routinely selling his office as vice president for profit — Garland falls silent. There will be no Justice Department investigation of Biden and son Hunter Biden’s shenanigans to make Big Money for the Big Guy, much less a prosecution. The Justice Department and Garland now join Twitter and Facebook in suppressing the facts of the Hunter Biden laptop and the revelations it holds about the dealings of the Biden family.”

