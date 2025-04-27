Columnist offers weekend tutorial on the difference between communism and ‘woke light’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 27, 2025 Real World News

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec had some free association moments of clarity in a series of social media posts. It began with the following contrast:

Woke Lite: Hold spirited debates with the communists!

New Right: Arrest the communists.

And continued:

Never forget how much the Woke Lite demanded the right never use power.

They would have us all in the gulags in their sanctimony.

Woke Lite: If the right uses power, they are as bad as the Left. We better never do this .

New Right: Arrest the scum. Take out the trash.

I see all people who called for the Supreme Court to be overthrown last year are now screaming about a judge being put in handcuffs.

Does anyone remember when the Democrats arrested Donald Trump 4 times?

Does anyone remember when the Biden Admin raided Mar-a-Lago and had agents rifling through Melania Trump’s private garments?

Hey, does anyone remember when an ActBlue donor shot Donald Trump?

I do have a problem with arresting judges. 2 is not enough.

