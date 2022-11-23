Colorado gay nightclub shooter identifies as non-binary, court documents say

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 23, 2022

The suspect who allegedly shot and killed five people and wounded at least 18 others over the weekend at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, identifies as non-binary, according to court documents filed on Tuesday.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, is facing multiple murder and hate crime charges stemming from the shooting at Club Q.

The suspect uses “they/them” pronouns and is referred to in court documents as “Mx. Aldrich.”

Every subsequent mention of the suspect in the Tuesday filing uses the prefix, “Mx,” which is commonly used by transgender, gender-nonconforming and nonbinary in place of Mr., Mrs., and Ms.

Before these details and any motive for the massacre were known, the Left assigned a motive and blamed Republicans.

New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claimed that Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is a “bigot” who motivated the shooter shortly after Boebert issued a statement condemning the violence in her home state.

“.@laurenboebert you have played a major role in elevating anti-LGBT+ hate rhetoric and anti-trans lies while spending your time in Congress blocking even the most common sense gun safety laws,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “You don’t get to ‘thoughts and prayers’ your way out of this. Look inward and change.”

“Dehumanizing rhetoric leads to dehumanizing actions, which quickly translates to violence, shootings, assaults, and worse,” Cortez added in an Instagram post about Boebert.

NBC’s Ben Collins claimed that “Republican politicians” and the “Internet’s far-right machine” targeted LGBTQ+ individuals in the months leading up to the nightclub shooting.

“But I think we have to have a come-to-Jesus moment here as reporters,” Collins told MSNBC. “Are we more afraid of being on Breitbart for saying that trans people deserve to be alive, or are we more afraid of the dead people? Because I’m more afraid of the dead people.”

CNN personality Alisyn Camerota, after reporting the new revelation that completely contradicted and destroyed the Left’s narrative, turned to her panel speechless: “I don’t know what to say about that. I mean that’s not anything that we had heard from his background. People had been looking into his background.”

Desperately looking to her panel for a lifeline she asked “are you guys lawyers? I mean, you know, I don’t know what to say about that. That’s what he’s now saying.”

CNN political commentator Errol Lewis still desperately clung to his now-debunked narrative and claimed “It sounds like they’re trying to prepare a defense against a hate crimes charge.”

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh, meanwhile, tweeted that LGBT activists “have no choice but to accept” the suspect’s alleged non-binary identity.

“You set a precedent here and we will hold you to it,” he said. “You have to respect his identity.”

Walsh continued: “You have already made it clear that if a male criminal comes out as a woman and is transferred to a women’s prison, we may not speculate that his trans identification is a ploy to gain access to female inmates. Same for men in women’s locker rooms.

“Your rules are clear: ALL self-identities are valid and cannot be questioned, ever, under any circumstances. Again: your rules. You are stuck with this. The shooter is non-binary. You have no choice but to accept it. Sorry.”

