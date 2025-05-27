Colorado forces taxpayers to fund trans cosmetic procedures

by WorldTribune Staff, May 27, 2025 Real World News



Colorado taxpayers are now on the hook for funding lip injections, cheek implants, nose jobs, and breast augmentations for trans individuals.

Leftist Gov. Jared Polis signed House Bill 25-1309 into law on Friday. The legislation codifies health insurance coverage for “gender-affirming care.” That “care” includes elective cosmetic procedures.

“Colorado just crossed a line that should terrify every sane, working taxpayer in America,” Revolver News noted. “This isn’t healthcare. It’s state-funded delusion.”

Every Coloradan will be mandated by law to bear the cost of cheek implants, lip augmentation, nose jobs, and breast implants (among other elective cosmetic procedures) for one group of legally privileged people — men who claim to be women and women who claim to be men https://t.co/E6QxkvTDhQ pic.twitter.com/DSJHNJNlP8 — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) May 23, 2025

‼️⚠️The Democrat majority of CO is operating in a state of TYRANY.⚠️‼️ They are violating both

the Constitution

AND

the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

🧵 Two days ago, the CO State Senate passed a bill known as “Tiara’s Law,” allowing FELONS easier ability to… pic.twitter.com/xdzeq7k03f — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) March 29, 2024

