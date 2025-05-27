Colorado forces taxpayers to fund trans cosmetic procedures

Colorado taxpayers are now on the hook for funding lip injections, cheek implants, nose jobs, and breast augmentations for trans individuals.

Leftist Gov. Jared Polis signed House Bill 25-1309 into law on Friday. The legislation codifies health insurance coverage for “gender-affirming care.” That “care” includes elective cosmetic procedures.

“Colorado just crossed a line that should terrify every sane, working taxpayer in America,” Revolver News noted. “This isn’t healthcare. It’s state-funded delusion.”

