Cold War era CIA file details Soviet soldiers’ alleged clash with extraterrestrials

Soviet soldiers encountered a UFO and were reportedly turned into stone by the extraterrestrials, according to a declassified Cold War-era file from the CIA that has gone viral.

The CIA acquired the KGB report following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

According to the CIA’s report, Soviet soldiers who were conducting a training exercise in Ukraine spotted a “low-flying spaceship in the shape of a saucer.”

One of the Soviets fired a surface-to-air missile which struck the UFO and sent it crashing to the ground.

“It fell to Earth not far away, and five short humanoids with ‘large heads and large black eyes’ emerged from it,” the report claims.

The beings emerged from their ship, huddled together and “merged into a single object that acquired a spherical shape,” the surviving soldiers recalled.

“In a few seconds, the spheres grew much bigger and exploded by flaring up with an extremely bright light. At that very instant, 23 soldiers who had watched the phenomenon turned into … stone poles,” the report states.

“Only two soldiers who stood in the shade and were less exposed to the luminous explosion survived,” it added.

Soviet scientists found that whatever the light was, it somehow transformed the soldiers’ living cells into a substance that was identical to limestone.

The KGB allegedly took custody of the “petrified soldiers” and the ruined spacecraft, which were transported to a secret base near Moscow.

The report includes eyewitness accounts and photos. An American agent described it as “a horrific picture of revenge on the part of extraterrestrial creatures, a picture that makes one’s blood freeze.”

“If the KGB file corresponds to reality, this is an extremely menacing case,” the CIA concluded. “The Aliens possess such weapons and technology that go beyond all our assumptions. They can stand up for themselves if attacked.”

The New York Post noted that “the CIA document was declassified in 2000 and originally covered by the Canadian Weekly World News and the Ukrainian paper Holos Ukrayiny, but it has remained of interest to UFO aficionados and was even featured on the ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast last year.”

Ex-CIA agent Mike Baker, for one, has expressed skepticism about the alleged encounter.

“If there was an incident, regardless of the nature of the incident, I suspect that the actual report doesn’t look much like what has now come out from five or six or seven iterations of what originally was [written],” Baker told Fox News Digital.

“I’m sure there’s something out there. I just don’t think that they landed decades ago, turned Soviet soldiers into limestone, and we’re just now hearing about it. I don’t think that’s the case.”

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order demanding that all federal documents pertaining to UFOs be declassified to expose or dispel rumors of any “cover-up” that may or may not have taken place.

