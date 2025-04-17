Col. Newsham: Wall Street, business class, political elites funded China’s not-peaceful rise

by WorldTribune Staff, April 17, 2025 Real World News



On Steve Bannon’s War Room broadcast on April 15, Col. Grant Newsham, author of the new book “When China Attacks: A Warning to America“, notes that “the elites, Wall Street, the business class … they have funded the build-up of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Take out that American cash and China “would have collapsed” long ago, Newsham said.

Steve Bannon noted: “They’ve stolen, or we’ve given them, $30 trillion of intellectual property. To do a deal in China you had to agree to do a joint venture, and you’d have to put your intellectual property in it. The elites in the United States stood by and let that happen.”

Newsham pointed to President George H.W. Bush’s “shameful” 1989 letter to Chinese dictator Deng Xiaoping in which, critics say, Bush sounded almost apologetic over the Tiananmen Square massacre.

“We funded the whole thing,” Newsham said of the CCP’s rise to power, and “I don’t know how we’re going to get out of it.”

