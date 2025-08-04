CNN: USA headed for negative net migration for the first time in 50 years

by WorldTribune Staff, August 4, 2025 Real World News



Even CNN is admitting that President Donald Trump is delivering on immigration.

The sinking cable new network reported on Sunday that the United States is on track to see the first year of negative net migration in 50 years.

“We may be dealing with NEGATIVE NET MIGRATION to the United States in 2025. That would be the first time there is negative net migration in this country in at least 50 years — we’re talking about down from 2.8 million in 2024.” PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/r1ORR4A6zD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 3, 2025

Ward Clark wrote for RedState: “This is, as someone once famously said, a big freaking deal. The southern border is effectively closed. ICE is rounding up the worst of the worst, rotating them through the Alligator Alcatraz and other out-processing stations, and sending them back to where they belong. That’s what President Trump campaigned on throughout the 2024 election season, and now he’s delivering.

“What’s not revealed in these numbers is how illegal immigration affects these figures. We may be seeing negative net migration – how much of that is either illegal immigrants being repatriated, or illegal immigrants self-deporting? These would be interesting numbers to have at hand. Smart money says that the outmigration is significantly made up of people who shouldn’t have been here in the first place, one way or another.”

There’s also this:

🚨 JUST IN: USA JOBS DATA, last 4 months 🟢 Native-born Americans: +1.8 million

🔴 Foreign-born migrants: -1.5 million !!! pic.twitter.com/4CItXvfOok — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 1, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation