Citizen journalist detailed list of intelligence officials in senior jobs at Google

January 30, 2023

An anonymous journalist took to Twitter to expose hundreds of former U.S. intelligence agents who are now working at the highest levels of Google to censor information.

It was a dirty little job but somebody has to do it, especially after “professional journalists” could not be bothered.

The citizen journalist, Nick (Name Redacted) @NameRedacted247, posted what was described as “A deep dive into how Twitter & Facebook became willing partners with The Deep State.”

At least 165 people from the U.S. Intelligence Community are employed in high-ranking positions at Google, according to the Twitter thread.

1. Google currently employs at least 165 people, in high-ranking positions, from the Intelligence Community. Google’s Trust & Safety team is managed by 3 ex-CIA agents, who control “misinfo & hate speech.” Here’s the breakdown:

CIA-27

FBI-52

NSA-30

DHS-50

ODNI-6 Thread🧵 — Nick (Name Redacted) (@NameRedacted247) December 27, 2022

Corporate media journalists have failed you. When it comes to fact-finding, one anonymous Twitter account is doing his due diligence to expose the intel community infiltrating Big Tech.@NameRedacted247 joined @EmeraldRobinson to break down his viral Twitter threads. pic.twitter.com/1bnIzEclsf — The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson (@AbsoluteWithE) January 27, 2023

