Citizen journalist detailed list of intelligence officials in senior jobs at Google

by WorldTribune Staff, January 30, 2023

An anonymous journalist took to Twitter to expose hundreds of former U.S. intelligence agents who are now working at the highest levels of Google to censor information.

It was a dirty little job but somebody has to do it, especially after “professional journalists” could not be bothered.

The citizen journalist, Nick (Name Redacted) @NameRedacted247, posted what was described as “A deep dive into how Twitter & Facebook became willing partners with The Deep State.”

At least 165 people from the U.S. Intelligence Community are employed in high-ranking positions at Google, according to the Twitter thread.

