Chinese sociologist: ‘We are driving America to its death’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 30, 2020

Chinese sociologist Dr. Li Yi, in an October address in Shenzhen, said: “As long as 1.4 billion Chinese people eat, sleep, defecate, and urinate every day, as long as we go to work every day, we will drive the U.S. to its death.”

Li’s remarks were reported by MEMRI TV, a research organization that normally tracks Islamic extremism and anti-Semitism around the world.

MEMRI’s report noted: “Chinese sociologist Dr. Li Yi said in an October 16, 2020 speech delivered at the Shenzhenwan Dialogue Forum in Shenzhen, China that China would overtake the United States in GDP by 2027, and that COVID-19 has been harmful to the U.S. and Europe but beneficial to China and North Korea,”

The report added: “Dr. Yi holds a PhD in sociology from the University of Illinois and according to his LinkedIn account, he is a full-time professor at Renmin University in China. Following Dr. Yi’s October 16 speech, Renmin University issued a statement denying his employment at the university.”

Li also said during the address:

• “In the global economy, China stands out. We are ahead of schedule in terms of overtaking the United States. There will be no problem reaching this goal in 2027. The U.S. will not survive.”

• “It turns out that China is going to overtake the United States in 2027. It was said that this might be delayed for a year or two, but this year, God has pulled off a little trick, right? God created COVID-19 and spread it to every country in the world.”

• “COVID-19 is bad for Europe and America, but it is beneficial for North Korea and China.”

• “We still have 4,000 dead, right? But if 4,000 (Chinese) die versus 220,000 in the United States, we haven’t really lost a single person, have we? We’re close to zero infections and zero deaths. If 4,000 people out of 1.4 billion die, that’s the same as no one getting sick and no one dying.”

Li’s claims that China has only 4,000 covid deaths and that North Korea has had zero infections have been strongly disputed by many analysts, U.S. officials, and British officials.

