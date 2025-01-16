China’s state media touts targeting of U.S. mega-constellations

FPI / January 16, 2025

Geostrategy-Direct

By Richard Fisher

A deadly space competition between China and the United States was demonstrated by a Jan.12 article in the unofficial Chinese state media South China Morning Post (SCMP) on how Chinese engineers are developing the means to target U.S. satellite mega-constellations.

The SCMP article was likely coercive signal by the Chinese Communist Party Propaganda Department, as the SCMP article appeared the day before the United States was supposed to test launch two of its new reusable super heavy space launch vehicles that are intended to build and sustain U.S. satellite mega-constellations.

As of Jan.11, it was the intention of the Blue Origin space company led by billionaire Jeff Bezos to conduct the first test launch of its New Glenn reusable super heavy space launch vehicle (SLV) during the early morning of Jan.13, as it was the intention of the SpaceX Corporation led by billionaire Elon Musk, to conduct the 7th test launch of his Starship super heavy SLV later on the 13th.

But due to a “vehicle subsystem,” the New Glenn launch was delayed without any announced reschedule date, while the Starship launch has been delayed until at least Jan.15, denying the world a spectacular demonstration of American private sector leadership in space.

Blue Origin’s New Glenn SLV was to have made its first ever test launch, which if successful, would have been the second demonstration of a super heavy SLV with a reusable first stage.

Preceded by the SpaceX Starship, the New Glenn is a 110-ton, 98-meter length and 7- meter diameter rocket powered by seven BE-4 (Blue Engine 4) methane-oxygen (Metholox) powered engines that is capable of lofting 45 tons into Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

Showing some ambition, Blue Origin intends use its New Glenn first flight to demonstrate a full recovery of its first stage, landing on its recovery ship named Jacklyn, whereas SpaceX was not able to recover the first stage of its Starship on its Mechazilla launch/recovery platform until its 5th test mission.

In addition, Blue Origin also intended that the first New Glenn launch put a test payload into orbit, whereas Starship has yet to complete one orbit around the Earth.

However, Starship could place 150 tons into LEO and SpaceX has started discussing future variants could loft 200 tons into LEO.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has contracted with SpaceX and Blue Origin to develop Moon landing vehicles to support its 52-nation coalition of the Artemis Accords for peaceful exploration of the Moon, started in 2020 under the leadership of the Trump Administration.

Full Report . . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

Free Press International