China’s April 1 exercise raises specter of multiple simultaneous wars to thwart U.S.

FPI / April 2, 2025

Geostrategy-Direct

By Richard Fisher

As the Trump Administration builds up U.S. military forces in the Middle East for possible use against Iran-supported Houthi terrorists, deploying the 7th Fleet nuclear carrier U.S.S. Vinson to the Middle East, China’s surprise launching of largescale military drills on April 1 — April Fools Day — underscores the ability of China and its dictatorship allies to wage multiple simultaneous wars against the United States.

During the last two weeks of March 2025, the Trump Administration has deployed at least six B-2 stealth bombers and six supporting KC-135 tankers to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, to join a U.S. Navy task force of about 19 ships and submarines centered on the carrier U.S.S. Truman carrier strike group, for possible strikes against Houthi terrorist targets in Yemen.

To these forces, the U.S. is adding the U.S. Navy 7th Fleet’s only deployed nuclear powered aircraft carrier strike group, led by the U.S.S. Vinson, taking this capability out of the Asian theater.

This is part of a larger Trump Administration play to force Iran to halt its nuclear weapons program; These forces could also be used to strike Iran’s nuclear weapons infrastructure to delay its nuclear weapons building, to increase the security of Israel, Europe and the United States.

But on April 1, in the wake of U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s completed visit to U.S. allies in Japan and the Philippines, China launched surprise large-scale military exercises around Taiwan, its first for 2025.

On April 1 Chinese state media Xinhua reported:

“The Eastern Theater Command spokesperson, Senior Colonel Shi Yi, said that starting from April 1, the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army organized the army, navy, air force, rocket force and other forces to organize ships and aircraft to approach Taiwan Island from multiple directions around the island, focusing on exercises in sea and air combat readiness patrols, seizing comprehensive control, sea and land strikes, and blocking key areas and roads, to test the actual combat capabilities of the theater’s troops in joint operations. This is a serious warning and powerful containment of the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces…”

Also on April 1, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reported that 21 PLA Navy ships were sailing around Taiwan, including the 8-ship Shandgong carrier strike group, and up to 71 PLA aircraft had deployed for the drill.

The People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command (PLA-ETC) also announced the drills by releasing multiple propaganda posters targeting the fictitious crime of “Taiwan Independence,” and a vicious video casting Taiwan President Lai Ching-te as a “parasite.”

The drills were not given a formal name as have previous drills, which Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece Global Times said, “indicates drill has become routine.”

To drive home that PLA strength and capabilities are increasing, the PLA-ETC immediately released images of first-time exercises participants, including H-6K bombers for the first time armed with KD-21 500+ kilometer range anti-ship ballistic missiles, and J-10C fighters for the first time armed with 200+ kilometer range PL-15 air-to-air missiles.

