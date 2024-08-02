China seeks global leverage in accelerating Moon race

FPI / August 2, 2024

By Richard Fisher

China is heating up its race with the United States to dominate the Moon by proposing to increase its “Moon coalition” and by moving ahead with its initial Moon architecture.

On July 21, in coordination with the United Nations’ designation of July 20 as International Moon Day, chief designer of China’s Moon exploration program, Dr. Wu Weiren, was interviewed by Chinese state media CGTN, proposing to significantly increase membership of the China-Russia led International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), saying:

“We are open and welcome international cooperation from all countries, including those countries from the Global South, emerging BRICS countries, as well as Western countries…So far, we have signed agreements with more than 10 countries and nearly 30 international research institutions. We hope to work with 50 countries by inviting 500 foreign scientific research institutions, and 5,000 foreign scientific research personnel to jointly build our international lunar scientific research station.”

It is interesting that Wu is aiming for “50 countries,” as this indicates that China wants the political heft necessary to counter the U.S.-led Artemis Accords outlining principles for peaceful and transparent conduct on the Moon, that as of June 2024 has 43 signatories, the latest being Armenia on June 12.

In addition, China is signaling that its initial manned Moon architecture is coming together.

The July 2024 issue of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) main journal “Qiushi” includes an expansive article on China’s space program by Bao Weimin, identified as “Director of the Science and Technology Committee of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation” (CASC), China’s leading state-owned rocket and space corporation.

But Bao has also been identified as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of CASC, indicating that Bao is one of the most senior CCP members of CASC — as well as one of the CCP’s most important experts on space

In his Quishi article Bao states, “At present, we are stepping up the development of the Mengzhou manned spacecraft. This spacecraft will meet the needs of manned lunar exploration and near-Earth space station missions, and further promote the overall improvement of my country’s manned space technology.”

Mengzhou is China’s second-generation manned spaceship that will serve as transport to Low Earth Orbit to China’s Space Station and will also take Chinee to lunar orbits for transfer to the new Lanyue Moon Landing Vehicles.

