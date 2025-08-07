‘Chat Control’: EU member states want to scan all private messages

by WorldTribune Staff, August 7, 2025 Real World News



A majority of European Union (EU) member states are pushing a proposal dubbed “Chat Control.”

Thus far, 19 out of the 27 EU member states support a proposal which would mandate that messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram, must scan every message, photo, and video sent by users, even if end-to-end encryption is in place, French tech blogger Korben wrote on Monday.

Instead of weakening encryption, the proposal seeks to implement client-side scanning, meaning software embedded in users’ devices that inspects content before it is encrypted.

“A bit like if the Post Office came to read all your letters in your living room before you put them in the envelope,” Korben said.

Korben added that the real target isn’t criminals, who use encrypted or decentralized channels, but ordinary users whose private conversations would now be open to algorithmic scrutiny.

The law would result in “mass surveillance by means of fully automated real-time surveillance of messaging and chats and the end of privacy of digital correspondence,” Patrick Breyer wrote.

Denmark reintroduced the proposal on July 1, the first day of its EU Council presidency.

France, once opposed, is now in favor, Korben said, citing Patrick Breyer, a former member of the European Parliament for Germany and the European Pirate Party.

Belgium, Hungary, Sweden, Italy and Spain are also in favor, while Germany and the Czech Republic remain undecided.

Austria, the Netherlands, and Poland have come out against the proposal.

If Berlin joins the majority, a qualified council vote could push the plan through, Korben said.

A qualified majority in the EU Council is achieved when two conditions are met. First, at least 55 percent of member states, meaning 15 out of 27, must vote in favor. Second, those countries must represent at least 65% of the EU’s total population.

If the law is passed, the scanning would start in October.

