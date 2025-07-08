Charlie Kirk: Mass amnesty would lead to ‘complete collapse’ of the MAGA movement

by WorldTribune Staff, July 8, 2025 Real World News



Mass amnesty for illegal aliens working on farms, hospitality, and service industries, which is being pushed at President Donald Trump by major players in the “ruling class,” would “break” the MAGA coalition, conservative commentator Charlie Kirk said.

“I can tell you that there are many different discussions that I’ve had with people, and they are pushing it hard—to create some kind of amnesty proposal aimed specifically at farm laborers in the United States,” Kirk said on his Monday broadcast on Real America’s Voice.

“If you want to break our coalition, go and push amnesty. That right there would be a complete collapse of everything that we have worked for. The corporate class is deathly afraid that they might actually have to hire Americans and pay a higher wage.”

