‘Change’ in UK? Davos elites consolidate power: Labour progressives in, Goldman Sachs ‘conservatives’ out

July 7, 2024

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer @Schaeff55

The puppet is moving from the right hand to the left in globalist-controlled England. The parallels with two-party American politics are unmistakable.

In 2022, WorldTribune.com observed of new Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak:

Sunak is a former Goldman Sachs banker [who] has vowed to implement the [World Economic Forum’s] climate initiatives, among other [Klaus] Schwab-backed policies.

In a World Economic Forum video posted to the group’s YouTube channel in November of 2020, Sunak, then a Chancellor in Boris Johnson’s government, spoke of his work with the WEF on their global climate overhaul, which they’re using to “reshape our economy.”

Sunak’s entire time in office was marked most by how deeply unpopular he was with the British people. Enter the “opposition” candidate, Keir Starmer. The Labour leader loves to emphasize his common-man roots yet for anyone paying the least bit of attention, his entrenchment in the elitist orbit is clear as day. But how much attention is being paid?

“Change begins now,” Starmer proclaimed after his party routed Sunak’s Conservatives in July 4 national elections, toppling Sunak’s shaky ruling government. “Our country has voted decisively for change, for national renewal and a return of politics to public service,” Starmer added.

Here’s a sample of how going from a Goldman Sachs banker to a progressive man of the people works in major-party Western establishment politics today.

Politico Europe reported in January:

Britain’s Labour Party wants everyone to know it’s in Davos this year. It wasn’t always like that.

With a general election looming, U.K. Labour leader Keir Starmer has dispatched two of the most senior members of his team – Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds – to capitalize on the high-level meetings and business-friendly photo opportunities on offer at the annual World Economic Forum.

“Public service” was not at the top of Starmer’s mind when he sent his top lieutenants to Schwab Fest 2024:

“You will have, in one small village in Switzerland, global investors and businesses – I will be able to see a huge number. It’s incredibly intense. From the moment I get there to the moment I leave, it’s just non-stop meetings with business leaders,” Reeves told the Times newspaper in an interview ahead of the trip.

Starmer himself was a star at the WEF’s 2023 annual gathering, scolding Sunak for failing to attend in his official role as England’s national leader:

“I think our prime minister should have showed up – I absolutely do. One of the things that has been impressed on me since I’ve been here is the absence of the United Kingdom,” Starmer told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble.

“That’s why I think it’s really important that I’m here and that our Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves is here, as a statement of intent that should there be a change of government, and I hope there will be, the United Kingdom will play its part on the global stage in a way I think it probably hasn’t in recent years.”

One would be hard-pressed to find a more forthright declaration of intent than that.

Starmer has also been publicly chummy with notorious messianic globalist Bill Gates. The Independent reported in 2022:

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer met Bill Gates in Parliament on [Oct. 26].

The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire and Sir Keir discussed a range of issues including climate change and global health.

Labour, the would-be establishment party of the little people, stressed its dedication to working with Gates on his oppressive climate and health initiatives:

A Labour spokesperson said: “Keir Starmer was pleased to meet with Bill Gates today and discuss a number of issues of mutual concern including how the UK best supports global health and equitable development, and how we use the goal of net zero to invest in science and technology to deliver the jobs and growth of the future.”

Inadvertently or not, the overtly pro-globalist Foreign Policy magazine aptly describes how Starmer’s UK version of “Scranton Joe” fails to match up with the reality that his Labour Party is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Western elitist establishment:

A typical Starmer set-piece homily is as follows:

“My dad was a toolmaker, he worked in a factory, and my mum was a nurse. We didn’t have a lot when we were growing up. Like millions of working-class children now, I grew up in a cost-of-living crisis. I know what it feels like to be embarrassed to bring your mates home because the carpet is threadbare and the windows cracked. … I was actually responsible for that as I put the football through it.”

How does that jibe with this?

Labour has also surrounded itself with a technocratic positivist elite. This group includes Labour Together, an ambitious intellectual think tank closely aligned with Starmer’s inner circle, and the Tony Blair Institute, which has embraced a techno-futurism aligned with the country’s comparative advantage in the life sciences and artificial intelligence.

Remember when “progressives” were anti-war? Under Starmer, Labour is unflinchingly devoted to NATO and the corruption-dominated Ukraine government’s conflict with Russia.

In 2022, Starmer penned an opinion piece for Bill Gates-funded UK newspaper The Guardian that bore the headline “Under my leadership, Labour’s commitment to NATO is unshakable.” His argument is indistinguishable from that of the most rabid neoconservative in the U.S.:

Nobody wants war. At first glance, some on the left may be sympathetic to those siren voices who condemn NATO. But to condemn NATO is to condemn the guarantee of democracy and security it brings, and which our allies in eastern and central Europe are relying on, as the sabre-rattling from Moscow grows ever louder.

That’s why the likes of the Stop the War coalition are not benign voices for peace. At best they are naive; at worst they actively give succour to authoritarian leaders who directly threaten democracies. There is nothing progressive in showing solidarity with the aggressor when our allies need our solidarity and – crucially – our practical assistance, now more than ever. The kneejerk reflex, “Britain, Canada, the United States, France – wrong; their enemies – right”, is unthinking conservatism at its worst.

Read that last sentence again. Starmer is stating that to criticize NATO and its role in Ukraine is to parrot the arguments of a dangerous radical right. This is the absurd degree to which a haughty elite turns the tired buzzwords of traditional politics on its head to serve its purposes.

Unsurprisingly, common man Starmer also supported vaccine passports during the height of the tyrannical coronavirus social regime. The Independent related in December 2021:

Sir Keir also insisted that, while he is not “comfortable” with the idea of vaccine passports, he believes they are necessary.

“I am concerned about the idea of vaccine passports, I’m not comfortable with it, but I’m persuaded that it is necessary, particularly if it’s linked to the alternative of a negative test, which is what a lot of venues have been operating on a voluntary basis now for a very long time,” he said.

Until citizens throughout the beleaguered nations of the West understand that terms such as “conservative” and “liberal” have absolutely no meaning whatsoever when it comes to the established parties that have long dominated electoral politics, nothing is going to change. Even more vigilance is required when seeking out alternatives to the stale and rotted status quo.

As WorldTribune.com warned before Italian elections in 2022, alleged “far-right” prime minister candidate Giorgia Meloni’s globalist bona fides were an open book. Just as with Starmer in the UK, alleged Mussolini in a Skirt Meloni had close ties to elitist think thinks, expressed her undying loyalty to NATO and the “rules-based international order” and backed vaccine passports.

Meloni ran almost exclusively on a populist-infused anti-immigration platform that she betrayed in record time upon entering office.

Is the same charade about to occur in France?

Jordan Bardella is the 28-year-old protégé of the Le Pen “far right” political dynasty in France. He is in line to become French prime minister if the nationalists triumph over the despised Emmanuel Macron government in snap elections.

But being nationalist only goes so far, the Associated Press gleefully reported in June:

National Rally President Jordan Bardella said at the Eurosatory arms show outside Paris in Villepinte that he “doesn’t plan to question the commitments France has made on the international stage” if voters give his party a majority that enables him to lead a new government, in what would be an awkward power-sharing arrangement with President Emmanuel Macron.

Referring to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Bardella said that “France mustn’t leave NATO’s military command while we are at war, because it would considerably weaken France’s responsibility on the European scene and, obviously, its credibility with regard to its allies.”

It’s difficult to determine how much blame, if any, should be cast upon the average voter in what is after all a fixed game. But those who still cling to comfortable outdated notions of major-party political divergence are certainly a big part of the problem. Until the formerly free citizens of the West understand that they are being preyed upon by a warped, perverse and utterly selfish oligarchy, the catastrophe will only deepen.

