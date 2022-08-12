CDC’s revised Covid guidelines no longer differentiate between vaxxed and unvaxxed

by WorldTribune Staff, August 12, 2022

The CDC on Thursday issued updated guidance for the public health measures it recommends to combat the coronavirus, stressing greater emphasis on individual responsibility rather than overarching public health mandates.

The guidelines include the end of mandatory quarantines for individuals exposed to the virus, an end to screening people with no symptoms, and the elimination of testing recommendations after potential exposure. Contact tracing will also be limited to hospitals and high-risk groups living in nursing homes.

Social distancing is also a thing of the past. The CDC no longer recommends staying at least 6 feet away from other people to reduce the risk of exposure, a reversal of guidance that had been in place since the early days of the pandemic.

The CDC will no longer recommend schools and other institutions screen healthy students for the coronavirus.

The new guidelines “make a variety of changes that would have been unthinkable a year or even six months ago,” Breitbart’s Paul Bois noted.

In what is seen by many as the most surprising of its new recommendations, the CDC brought its guidelines for unvaccinated people in line with people who are fully vaccinated – acknowledging the high levels of population immunity in the U.S., due to past Covid infections, vaccination, or both.

Greta Massetti, CDC branch chief for Field Epidemiology and Prevention, said in a statement: “High levels of population immunity due to vaccination and previous infection and the many available tools to protect the general population, and protect people at higher risk, allow us to focus on protecting people from serious illness from Covid-19.”

Massetti also said that around 95 percent of the U.S. population has achieved some sort of immunity.

While the quarantine guidelines have been relaxed, the CDC still recommends that individuals exposed to Covid wear a mask up to five days after exposure and get tested regularly. If someone were to test positive, the CDC still recommends quarantining for five days, but the federal agency did not call for a negative test to be required to exit isolation.

