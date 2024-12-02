CDC’s 2025 vaccine schedule includes Covid shots for 6-month-olds

by WorldTribune Staff, December 2, 2024 Real World News



The CDC’s 2024-2025 vaccine immunization schedule advises three doses of Pfizer’s Covid shot for children ages 6-months through 4-years old.

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul wrote in a post to X: “Pfizer drug reps…Uh, I mean, the Biden/Harris CDC, insists your 6-month-old get 3 COVID vaccines despite no scientific studies demonstrating decreased hospitalization or death. Is anyone surprised that the public is now hesitant to believe ANY CDC recommendations?”

The CDC’s vaccine schedule suggests previously unvaccinated children in the 6-month through 4-year-old age bracket should receive an initial dose, followed by another “at least 3–8 weeks after Dose 1,” and a third “at least 8 weeks after Dose 2.”

The CDC added: “An 8-week interval between the first and second doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine might be optimal for some people, as it might reduce the rare risk of myocarditis and pericarditis associated with COVID-19 vaccines.”

Paul, who noted he has not gotten the Covid jab, wrote: “So, when I go out to the media and say that I, as a recovered COVID patient, will not get a vaccine that is not proven to help me nor proved I even need — the science deniers, bureaucrats and media typically go nuts.

“But facts are facts. I’m no more likely to get or transmit COVID than someone who is vaccinated.”

Timely: Defund Fake News

The CDC recommends “one or more doses” of the 2024-2025 Covid injection for all school-age children. Most states align their school vaccination requirements with the CDC’s schedule.

If confirmed, Robert f. Kennedy Jr., President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to head up the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), would be in position to change vax requirements in the future.

The CDC and FDA have vaccine advisory committees which play key roles in developing immunization-related recommendations.

As head of HHS, Kennedy would choose the members of the CDC advisory committee as their terms expire while the FDA commissioner—a presidential appointee subject to Senate confirmation—selects the members of that agency’s advisory committee. The committees include doctors, public health experts, and specialists in a range of fields.

Johns Hopkins surgeon Marty Makary is Trump’s pick to head the FDA.

In accepting Trump’s appointment, Kennedy wrote on X that he “will provide Americans with transparency and access to all the data so they can make informed choices for themselves and their families.”

Thank you @realDonaldTrump for your leadership and courage. I’m committed to advancing your vision to Make America Healthy Again. We have a generational opportunity to bring together the greatest minds in science, medicine, industry, and government to put an end to the chronic… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 14, 2024

The American Free Press is Back!