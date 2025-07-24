CDC: U.S. fertility rate hit all-time low in 2024

by WorldTribune Staff, July 24, 2025 Real World News



The fertility rate in the Untied States dropped to 1.6 children per woman in 2024, an all-time low, according to the CDC.

“The country’s fertility rate has been declining for decades, in part because of people waiting to get married and have children until later in life,” The Hill noted in reporting the CDC’s data.

The number of births rose one percent from 2023 to 2024, the CDC said, noting the figure was 3,628,934 births in 2024.

President Donald Trump has been considering ways to help increase birth rates across the nation. One idea was a $5,000 baby bonus, Breitbart News reported in April.

“Another proposal involves saving 30 percent of Fulbright program scholarships for those who are married or have children,” the outlet said. “The administration is also considering a more educational approach, supposedly floating a government program that would help educate women about their cycles.” This way women would “have a better idea about their ovulation window and the ideal time to conceive.”

A recent report by NBC News found more women over 40 are having babies.

NBC reported in March that National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) data showed that the U.S. fertility rate — the average number of children born to a woman during her reproductive years — continued its decades-long slide through 2023, with American women having an average of 1.62 children, compared to 1.66 in 2021 and 2022.

The report cited researchers as saying there are a number of possible explanations for the gradual increase in the age of new mothers, including evolving social expectations and values; changes in technology and dating behavior; the economic burden of child rearing; and increasing college enrollment among women.

A recent United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report said the world is experiencing a fertility crisis, and many of the policies created to fight it are not working, according to Breitbart News.

