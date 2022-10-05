CDC data: 10 million Americans reported post-vax symptoms to V-safe system

by WorldTribune Staff, October 5, 2022

Some 10 million Americans who received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine reported post-vax symptoms to the CDC’s V-safe system, according to data obtained by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN).

Of those reports, 782,900 people said they sought medical attention, emergency room care and/or hospitalization following Covid vaccination.

Another 2.5 million people reported needing to miss school, work or other normal activities as a result of a health event after getting a Covid shot, according to the V-safe system, a vaccine safety monitoring system to which users can report issues via their smartphones.

Aaron Siri, a lawyer representing ICAN in the case, told Fox News on Tuesday that it took 463 days and two lawsuits for the CDC to turn over the data.

“Of the 10 million users within V-safe, 7.7% of them had to seek medical care after vaccination. That is an incredibly high percentage, it appears to me,” Siri said.

ICAN obtained the data in a court order after filing a lawsuit against the CDC for failing to produce the public information requested by the nonprofit.

The data obtained by ICAN covers Dec. 14, 2020, to July 31, 2022. In that time period, about 10 million people utilized V-safe and users reported about 71 million symptoms after getting the Covid shot.

The most commonly reported symptoms were chills (3.5 million), swelling (3.6 million), joint pain (4 million), muscle or body aches (7.8 million), headache (9.7 million), fatigue (12.7 million) and general pain (19.5 million).

About 4.2 million of the symptoms were of severe severity.

V-safe users filled in data for about 13,000 infants younger than two, reporting over 33,000 symptoms, including pain, loss of appetite and irritability.

ICAN, founded by film producer Del Bigtree, said that the newly revealed data “reveals shocking information that should have caused the CDC to immediately shut down its COVID-19 vaccine program,” citing the percentage of people who reported needing to get care or missing school, work, or other normal activities, as well as the reported adverse events.

ICAN posted a dashboard summarizing the data.

